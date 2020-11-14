AllTrojans
USC vs. Arizona Halftime Thoughts

Claudette Montana Pattison

It's halftime in Tucson, AZ. Score: USC 17 - Arizona 13. 

Well, it's not quite the first half that USC was hoping for. The Wildcats keeping a close hold on the score going into the half. USC was expected to come out today and frankly dominate the Wildcat's on both sides of the ball, expecting Arizona to show up a little rusty after last weeks game was canceled due to COVID-19. However, Arizona showed up to play today and they are putting up a good fight against the Trojans. 

1ST QUARTER:

Within minutes into the first quarter, USC regained possession of the ball. Arizona QB Grant Gunnell's pass (intended for Jamarye Joiner) was intercepted by USC safety Talanoa Hufanga. USC was able to put some points on the board early in the quarter, RB Markese Stepp ran through Arizona's defensive line with a TD for USC. Following this, Arizona was 2nd & 10 at USC 34 (8:50 in the 1st Q) as Grant Gunnell completed a pass to Jamarye Joiner for 34 yds for a TD. With 2:04 left in the 1st - Parker Lewis USC's place kicker came in at 4th & 4 at Arizona 13 and kicked a 30 yard field goal. 

[READ: How To Watch: USC Trojans vs. Arizona Wildcats]

2ND QUARTER:

The Wildcats tried for the field goal early in the 2nd half (12:16) 4th & 8 at USC 24 (42 yards) however, Arizona place kicker Lucas Havrisik was unsuccessful. But Havrisik came in again (5:07) in the 2nd for a 25 yarder and made the shorter yard attempt. Following this, USC was 1st & goal at Arizona 3rd (2:33 left in the 2nd) and Slovis passed the ball off to RB Stephen Carr for a 3 yard TD. 0:12 seconds left in the 2nd Havrisik, 4th & 10 at USC 14 comes back in for a 32 yard field goal to bring the score to 17-13 going into the half. 

Final Thoughts:

USC's defense is showing some improvements from last week. They have three sacks on Gunnell going into the first half & they made some explosive plays (Hufanga's interception). But don't underestimate young Arizona QB Grant Gunnell and running back Gary Brightwell who are making solid plays for the Wildcats. Going into the half Gunnell is 12/20 with 120 passing yards. Slovis is 10/17 with 80 passing yards. 

Here are some more STATS: 

1st Downs: USC:12 | Arizona:16

3rd Downs: USC: 3-5 | Arizona: 6-10

4th Downs: USC: 0-0 | Arizona: 0-0

[CLICK HERE FOR LIVE GAME UPDATES]

