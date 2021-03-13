Recent Contract Cancelations Could Mean Breakout Year For Adoree Jackson

The former USC star missed 13 games last season due to injury, but is expected to anchor the Titans secondary in 2021.

The Tennessee Titans have been extremely active to begin the 2021 offseason, moving on from veteran players left and right.

Most recently, the team announced the release of starting cornerback Malcolm Butler as well as safety Kenny Vaccaro.

This means that head coach Mike Vrabel will be counting on former USC star Adoree' Jackson to be the team's top cornerback going into next season.

Jackson is entering his fifth and final year of his rookie contract after his option was picked up last offseason; which means 2021 will be a "prove it" type of year.

Unfortunately for the speedy defensive back, he missed the first 13 games of 2020 after a knee injury landed him on injured reserve at the start of last season.

In 46 career games with the Titans, Adoree' has 200 tackles, 33 pass deflections and two interceptions as well as five fumbles that were forced or recovered.

The former first round pick out of USC put up solid advanced stats in 2018 and 2019, allowing opposing quarterbacks to complete only 61% of their throws while having a quarterback rating of 91.6 when he was targeted.

Similar to what occurred to Jurrell Casey in the 2020 offseason, Butler was the latest Tennessee Titans’ cap casualty after the team released the 31-year-old corner on Tuesday.

Butler had two years left on the five-year, $61.25 million contract that he signed in 2018. Releasing the seven-year veteran, who was due $14.2 million in 2021, cleared $10.2 million in cap space for Tennessee. Jackson is will be owed $10.24 million as the base salary for his option.

Butler’s departure will likely mean that the Titans will move forward with Jackson and second-year corner out of LSU Kristian Fulton as the starters.

If Jackson can avoid injuries in 2021, he might just be able to prove that he's worth a long-term deal next offseason.

