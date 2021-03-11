JuJu Smith-Schuster Provides Discouraging Update on Future with Steelers

Former USC wide receiver, JuJu Smith-Schuster uses social media to hint his status with Pittsburgh.

JuJu Smith-Schuster just finished his fourth year of his rookie contract with the Pittsburgh Steelers and as of March 17, he will be an unrestricted free agent.

The Steelers are set to be just shy of $12 million over the $180 million dollar salary cap and declined to tag any of their players before the franchise tag deadline on Tuesday, March 9.

Smith-Schuster is arguably one of the most underrated wide receivers in the league and has the numbers to prove it. In the 2020 season, he caught 76% of his passes from QB, Ben Roethlisberger, and had nine touchdowns, the most in NFL career.

Former USC WR JuJu Smith-Schuster

On Wednesday evening, Sports Illustrated Host, Kaitlin O'Toole, posted a video on Instagram, asking fans where they think Smith-Schuster would end up post free agency.

Fans weren't the only ones to vote.

Smith-Schuster came across the video and gave his two cents.

He commented on the video with the hands-up and fire emojis. He then voted in O'Toole's poll which asked "Will Juju stay in Pittsburgh?".

He voted 'that's a negative'.

This isn't the first time Smith-Schuster has used social media to hint at his future.

On the same evening, Smith-Schuster was streaming on Twitch with the caption "March 17, FREE MAN..." while wearing a Dolphins jersey.

Free agency begins on March 17. The tampering period begins March 15, but no deals can be made official until Wednesday.

