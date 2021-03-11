Attention Steelers Fans, Highly Coveted USC Draft Prospect Could Be Pittsburgh's Next Star

USC's best offensive lineman could have a future with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Free agency, salary caps, and NFL draft prospects seem to be the talk of the town these days with the offseason officially in full swing.

The Pittsburgh Steelers have made headlines recently as they are projected to be almost $12 million over the $180 million dollar salary cap heading into the 2021 season.

Drafting some talented rookies in this years 2021 NFL draft may be a solid choice, given that rookies typically go for a lower price point.

Former USC offensive lineman Alijah Vera-Tucker made some noise this week as Matt Williamson, Dale Lolley, and Mike Prisuta of Steelers Radio Network slotted the former Trojan as a potential prospect for Pittsburgh.

On Wednesday morning, Williamson profiled the top five draft-able offensive linemen, starting with Wyatt Davis (Ohio State) at No.5, Creed Humphrey (Oklahoma) at No.4, Alex Leatherwood (Alabama) at No.3 and Landon Dickerson (Alabama) at No.2.

AVT was at the top of his list.

Here is Williamson's report:

No. 1 - Alijah Vera-Tucker, USC (6-4, 315 lbs.) - What really stands out about Vera-Tucker is his light and quick feet, which could give him an excellent opportunity to play tackle in the NFL. But as a guard, Vera-Tucker could really shine in a heavy zone blocking run scheme where he could be on the move and utilize those great feet. He isn't the most powerful or physical player but is incredibly consistent and reliable. Vera-Tucker should do very well in the right run game but should really shine in protection in the NFL.

Dale Lolley also had AVT ranked at No. 1.

No. 1 - Alijah Vera-Tucker, USC (6-4, 315 lbs.) - Played left tackle for USC in 2020 after lining up at guard in 2019. He projects better at guard at the NFL level, but could be asked to play tackle for team needing help at that position. Has extreme athleticism that allows him to get to the second level with ease. Looks light on his feet and plays like it. Vera-Tucker should be a first-round pick.

USC Offensive Lineman, Alijah Vera-Tucker

Mike Prisuta still had the former USC star slotted near the top of his list, at No.2. Landon Dickerson holds the top rank for Prisuta.

No. 2 - Alijah Vera-Tucker, USC (6-4, 315 lbs.) - Another left tackle in college who appears destined for guard in the NFL. Vera-Tucker was a guard in 2019 before moving to tackle in 2020's abbreviated, six-game campaign. His competitiveness and athleticism are apparent at either position. Vera-Tucker won the Morris Trophy, which is given annually to the Pac-12's best offensive lineman. It is voted on by the Pac-12's defensive linemen.

While these players may not be ranked high on the draft pick scale, they still make up a solid class of interior guards. Any quarterback should feel lucky to USC's Alijah Vera-Tucker on their side.

