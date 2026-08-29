How Jahkeem Stewart's Injury Is Impacting USC Trojans Defense

No. 14 USC Trojans defensive lineman Jahkeem Stewart's foot injury was reported during the offseason as the star sophomore was seen in a boot and on crutches before Salute to Troy. Stewart is still in the boot as he's on the sidelines for the Trojans' season opener against the San José State Spartans.

Stewart was not listed on USC's first official depth chart as a result, and he is one of a few Trojans not dressed against San José State. In addition, Trojans backup quarterback Sam Huard is sidelined as well as wide receivers Tanook Hines and Terrell Anderson, giving some of USC's younger stars from the high school recruiting class of 2026 a chance to shine.

Nov 29, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley (right) and defensive tackle Jahkeem Stewart (4) pose with fans after the game against the UCLA Bruins at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

What Jahkeem Stewart's Injury Means

Similarly, Stewart's injury gives younger defensive linemen like Luke Wafle and Tomuhini Topui gain some much-needed experience. Both Wafle and Topui were listed on the Trojans' two-deep, with Wafle being one of three true freshmen starting against San José State.

While the news of Stewart not playing against San José State is not a surprise, progress on his return will be monitored in the early parts of the season. The Trojans are holding out multiple players as precautions against the Spartans, meaning Stewart could return as early as week 1 against Fresno state.

Stewart dealt with a foot injury throughout the 2025 season but waited until after the season to have surgery in order to play as a true freshman. The injury history is cause for some concern of Stewart's ability to remain explosive at his size at 6-5, 295.

Luckily for USC, the Trojans also have some valuable experience they can lean on on the defensive line, namely transfer Alex VanSumeren and Jide Abasiri, both of whom were named team captains before the San José State game.

Abasiri was expected to play more on the outside of USC's defensive line, but he has remained at defensive tackle for the Trojans while Stewart remains sidelined.

Jul 28, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; USC student-athlete Jide Abasiri speaks during Media Days at Hilton Chicago. andatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Once Stewart does return, he'll give a boost to a defensive line rotation that already has quality depth at every position.

Lincoln Riley on Jahkeem Stewart's Injury

When the Stewart injury was initially announced, Riley revealed his confidence in the USC star's ability to return before Big Ten play begins for USC.

Most recently, Riley revealed that Stewart could actually play as early as week 1.

“Yeah, what he’s dealing with right now is minor. I don’t think he’ll play this week. [The] plan is to probably hold him, and then I think he’ll be available from that point forward, but it’s certainly not long term and so little precautionary right now, and letting him do a little bit of healing, and he should be back here pretty quick," Riley told reporters on Aug. 25.

Jul 28, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; USC Football head coach Lincoln Riley speaks during Media Days at Hilton Chicago. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Trojans will open conference play against Rutgers on Sept. 19 followed by what is expected to be a ranked matchup against No. 2 Oregon.

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