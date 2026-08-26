Lincoln Riley Provides Injury Update on USC Defensive Lineman Jahkeem Stewart

Jahkeem Stewart’s injury may not be as severe as expected when the news broke on this past Friday.

USC’s sophomore defensive tackle was seen this past Friday at Salute to Troy wearing a boot and using crutches because of the same foot injury he sustained before the start of last season. Stewart played his entire freshman year with a stress fracture.

Positive Injury Update on Jahkeem Stewart

Nov 29, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley (right) and defensive tackle Jahkeem Stewart (4) pose with fans after the game against the UCLA Bruins at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Stewart was expected to be out until at least the Trojans Big Ten opener against Rutgers on Sept. 19.

However, USC coach Lincoln Riley said following Tuesday's practice, they could get their Freshman All-American back as early as next week when they take on Fresno State in a Friday night matchup at the Coliseum.

Even though Stewart could potentially be a starter this season, Southern Cal is certainly not in rush to bring him back, especially if he isn’t at full strength. The big question is does the injury linger throughout the season.

Sep 20, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans defensive end Jahkeem Stewart (4) reacts after a defensive play against the Michigan State Spartans during the first half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Last season, Stewart’s injury was something they monitored on a day-to-day basis. There were days during the week he wasn’t able to go for practice because of the injury. Stewart was on a snap count throughout the season and had surgery last December.

The 6-foot-6, 295-pound New Orleans prospect was a prized recruit in the 2025 class. He flashed in his freshman season, showcasing the talent that made him a highly coveted prospect. USC would prefer to be in a position to unleash him with no restrictions.

Interior Defensive Line Depth

Jul 28, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; USC student-athlete Alex VanSumeren speaks during Media Days at Hilton Chicago. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Stewart will miss the Trojans season opener against San Jose State this Saturday, Aug. 29.

Defensive line is one of the strongest position units on the roster. Michigan State transfer Alex VanSumeren is the leader of the defensive front and adds a much-needed toughness and leadership to USC's defense. He’s experienced, having started the last two seasons for the Spartans.

Jide Abasiri returns after starting nine games as a sophomore last season. He will mix between playing tackle and end this season. Floyd Boucard was a key rotational player as a true freshman in 2025. He now has a year of experience under his belt.

Jamaal Jarrett is a massive body at 6-foot-5 and 360 pounds. He’s healthy, has lost weight and is moving around a lot better than he did a year ago. Stewart’s absence will also allow some young players to get extended reps in their debut.

The big one is freshman Tomuhini “TomTom” Topui. The local product from national powerhouse Mater Dei (Calif.) had a good spring and even better fall camp. His stock has been on the rise this month. Freshman Jaimeon Winfield was a five-star recruit in the 2026 class and Jake Johnson is another player that is going to get some run in these Group of Five matchups.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook , and X for the latest news.