Jahkeem Stewart Shares Candid Assessment of USC Freshman Vlad Dyakonov’s First Start

When the No. 19 USC Trojans came out for their opening drive against Penn State in front of a crowd of over 114,000 screaming fans, one player was making his first career start. That was none other than freshman offensive linemen Vlad Dyakonov.

The former four-star recruit and No. 68 player in the nation according to Rivals, was filling in for the injured Elijah Page. It was none other than defensive tackle Jahkeem Stewart who informed the young Dyakonov that he’d be starting.

Oct 10, 2026; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Southern California Trojan players celebrate following the game against the Penn State Nittany Lions at West Shore Home Field at Beaver Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

After their 31-23 win against the Nittany Lions, it’s evident Dyakonov held his ground against the loud crowd environment. Following Wednesday’s practice, Stewart opened up about Dyakonov’s determination and talent.

What Stewart Said About Dyakonov

During spring practice, according to coach Lincoln Riley, the team was holding a series of one-on-one drills called “the Arena.” When Riley tasked Dyakonov to pick his opponent, he chose none other than Stewart.

“Whenever we came out of the spring, I was talking a lot of smack to him before because I was out of the spring,” Stewart said. “But when I got my opportunity to play, he called me out. And just to see him call me out is great, he’s a competitor.”

Dyakonov, a Folsom (Calif.) product, enrolled early at USC in the spring to get a chance to compete for a starting role in the offensive line.

Sep 20, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans defensive end Jahkeem Stewart (4) reacts after a defensive play against the Michigan State Spartans during the first half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“He’s a great guy. His start was phenomenal to me knowing that a young guy would go out there in the atmosphere that we played in,” Stewart said. “Like, that’s hard to do and he had his composure. I talked to him before the game and you know he stuck with the word that I’d give him.”

“I can’t thank him enough for being the player. He stepped up. That’s a big step up and he’s going to have many opportunities. He’ll be a future first round draft pick in my opinion.”

Dyakonov’s Performance Against Penn State

From the opening drive, USC offense looked poised and ready to block out the noise. They took their opening drive downfield for a touchdown. Their only offensive penalty came from a false start from offensive linemen Tobias Raymond.

Afterwards, the Trojans offense managed to play a clean game. Dyakonov and the offensive line allowed just one sack and allowed running back King Miller enough room to rush for over 100 yards. They also provided quarterback Jayden Maiava enough time to pass the ball, which he did for over 300 yards and three touchdowns.

After the game, Riley gathered the team into one converted trailer to celebrate the win. Penn State had placed the trailers for the team’s use due to on-going construction at Beaver Stadium.

Oct 10, 2026; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Southern California Trojans wide receiver Tanook Hines (16) celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the second quarter against the Penn State Nittany Lions at West Shore Home Field at Beaver Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

As Riley was finishing his post-game talk, Stewart called out Dyakonov to the front to praise and congratulate him for his performance.

“It was a cool moment,” Riley said on an Oct. 12 appearance on Trojans Live. “Now, Vlad’s contribution was obviously massive in a game like that.”

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook , and X for the latest news.