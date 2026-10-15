Jahkeem Stewart Shares Candid Assessment of USC Freshman Vlad Dyakonov’s First Start
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When the No. 19 USC Trojans came out for their opening drive against Penn State in front of a crowd of over 114,000 screaming fans, one player was making his first career start. That was none other than freshman offensive linemen Vlad Dyakonov.
The former four-star recruit and No. 68 player in the nation according to Rivals, was filling in for the injured Elijah Page. It was none other than defensive tackle Jahkeem Stewart who informed the young Dyakonov that he’d be starting.
After their 31-23 win against the Nittany Lions, it’s evident Dyakonov held his ground against the loud crowd environment. Following Wednesday’s practice, Stewart opened up about Dyakonov’s determination and talent.
What Stewart Said About Dyakonov
During spring practice, according to coach Lincoln Riley, the team was holding a series of one-on-one drills called “the Arena.” When Riley tasked Dyakonov to pick his opponent, he chose none other than Stewart.
“Whenever we came out of the spring, I was talking a lot of smack to him before because I was out of the spring,” Stewart said. “But when I got my opportunity to play, he called me out. And just to see him call me out is great, he’s a competitor.”
Dyakonov, a Folsom (Calif.) product, enrolled early at USC in the spring to get a chance to compete for a starting role in the offensive line.
“He’s a great guy. His start was phenomenal to me knowing that a young guy would go out there in the atmosphere that we played in,” Stewart said. “Like, that’s hard to do and he had his composure. I talked to him before the game and you know he stuck with the word that I’d give him.”
“I can’t thank him enough for being the player. He stepped up. That’s a big step up and he’s going to have many opportunities. He’ll be a future first round draft pick in my opinion.”
Dyakonov’s Performance Against Penn State
From the opening drive, USC offense looked poised and ready to block out the noise. They took their opening drive downfield for a touchdown. Their only offensive penalty came from a false start from offensive linemen Tobias Raymond.
Afterwards, the Trojans offense managed to play a clean game. Dyakonov and the offensive line allowed just one sack and allowed running back King Miller enough room to rush for over 100 yards. They also provided quarterback Jayden Maiava enough time to pass the ball, which he did for over 300 yards and three touchdowns.
After the game, Riley gathered the team into one converted trailer to celebrate the win. Penn State had placed the trailers for the team’s use due to on-going construction at Beaver Stadium.
As Riley was finishing his post-game talk, Stewart called out Dyakonov to the front to praise and congratulate him for his performance.
“It was a cool moment,” Riley said on an Oct. 12 appearance on Trojans Live. “Now, Vlad’s contribution was obviously massive in a game like that.”
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Cristian Vasquez is a writer for USC Trojans on SI and a Los Angeles native. After graduating from Long Beach State in 2022, he joined the Southern California News Group covering high school sports for the Long Beach Press Telegram. Most recently, he graduated from USC Annenberg with a master's degree in Specialized Journalism where he had the privilege of covering USC athletics for Annenberg Media. His work has also been featured in several news outlets including the OC Register, Santa Monica Daily Press, Whittier Daily News, among others. In his spare time, Cristian enjoys going out on hikes, hanging out with friends, or trying out new coffee shops in the city.Follow cristianjv_