USC Quarterback Jayden Maiava Pulls Back Curtain on Key Win Over Penn State

No. 19 USC Trojans continue to ride the vibe of their huge win over Penn State. Following practice on Oct. 13, senior quarterback Jayden Maiava opened up about the win – preparing for the White Out crowd, a true freshman lineman stepping up minutes before kickoff, the return of receiver Trent Mosley and coach Lincoln Riley’s plan to seal the win.

How Jayden Maiava’s Experience Prepared him for the White Out Crowd

Oct 10, 2026; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Southern California Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) looks to throw a pass during the first quarter against the Penn State Nittany Lions at West Shore Home Field at Beaver Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Exiting Week 6, the senior quarterback now has 37 career starts from his time at UNLV to Southern Cal.

“Yeah, it was super helpful. I mean, what an unbelievable environment that this team got to go and play in,” Maiava said about his past experience heading into the game. “You know, I thought we handled it well and, you know, it was just a great week of preparation.”

The Trojans offense only committed three penalties in their Week 6 showdown versus the Penn State Nittany Lions and their White Out crowd. Their first penalty – a false start on the opening drive – was the only true self-inflicting wound. Maiava finished the game completing 21-of-33 passes for 301 yards (63.6 completion percentage), three touchdowns and no turnovers.

“Yeah, unbelievable. I mean, you know, you see a lot of videos on it obviously, but you know, to actually be out there in between lines and, you know, kind of feel the whole thing, it was it was pretty special,” Maiava said about Beaver Stadium’s atmosphere.

“You know just a great offense, defense, special teams win. I think just, you know, how the guys played up front, especially somebody like [Vlad Dyakonov]. Having Trent Mosley back was obviously super huge. And I mean, it was just a great week of preparation,” Maiava said about the team’s overall performance.

Vlad Dyakonov Stepping up as a Game-Time Starter

Oct 10, 2026; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Penn State Nittany Lion fans cheer as Southern California Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) prepares to snap the ball during the second quarter of the game at West Shore Home Field at Beaver Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Heading into the game, veteran left tackle Elijah Paige carried a “game-time decision” designation. Ultimately Paige did not play, making way for true freshman Vlad Dyakonov to step in. Dyakonov was a four-star recruit out of Folsom High (Calif.) and was ranked within the top-30 at his position by On3/Rivals, 247Sports and ESPN.

“I mean, what an unbelievable player to just, you know, get his name called the day of the game and just go out there and, you know, seize the moment. Somebody that, you know, we're all super confident in as a team and it's just kind of what he does,” Maiava said about the freshman tackle. “At practice and even off the field, you can feel his energy and intensity and, you know, he never flinched when he went out there and we didn't either. So, you know, we just believed and bought into each other.”

The Return of Trent Mosley

Oct 10, 2026; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Southern California Trojans wide receiver Trent Mosley (4) runs with the ball during the second quarter against the Penn State Nittany Lions at West Shore Home Field at Beaver Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“Score touchdowns for sure,” Maiava said about what Mosley’s return means for the offense.

In the true freshman’s return, he led the receiving corps with nine receptions 111 yards and a touchdown. Prior to his three-week absence (knee), Mosley had become Maiava’s No. 1 target with 13 receptions, 255 yards and four touchdowns in the first three games of the season.

Lincoln Riley’s Fake Punt to Seal the Game

Oct 10, 2026; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley looks on from the sideline during the first quarter against the Penn State Nittany Lions at West Shore Home Field at Beaver Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Facing fourth-and-four at their own 13-yard line with less than five minutes remaining in the game, Lincoln Riley kept the offense out on the field to deceive the Nittany Lions’ defense. Coach Matt Campbell ended up using Penn State’s final timeout to get the defense situated. When time was back on, Riley sent out the punt team.

“Yeah, I mean that just showcases how coach Riley's the best coach in the country and, you know, what he does to you know help us put us in the best situation to go win games. So I think, you know, that call that he made really just kind of sealed the deal and won us a game,” Maiava said about the play.

“Yeah, no doubt. You know, Coach Riley just does such a great job, you know, situationally, you know, getting us prepared and continues to just educate us each and every week,” Maiava said about Riley game week prep. “We like to, you know, watch a lot of college football scenarios within the situations that happen throughout the country. He just educates us on that and just continue to further our knowledge and, you know, this game and how to win.”

“We had a play originally, but he kind of told me in the mic to, you know, just see what happens and wait out there and hold the guys in a little bit, just get the guys ready. So yeah, we had to play initially,” Maiava said about the moment.

Viral Moment with USC Band

Oct 10, 2026; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Southern California Trojans fans cheer for their players following the game against the Penn State Nittany Lions at West Shore Home Field at Beaver Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“It was unbelievable. You know coming off leaving the stadium, just hearing the band. We all kind of stopped and was like looking because we couldn't see. There was like fences there, but I mean it was unbelievable to just have them out there for sure.”

Excelling at Play-Action

Oct 10, 2026; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Southern California Trojans running back King Miller (8) runs the ball into the end zone for a touchdown during the third quarter against the Penn State Nittany Lions at West Shore Home Field at Beaver Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“Yeah, it's a collective effort, you know. To the guys up front, to the guys in the running back room as well as me. We're all, you know, finding areas that we could do better at and that was one area we could, you know, continue to get better at and just continue to just attack each and every day.”

Although many think Riley’s offense is just high flying and high scoring, the Trojans have gone under-rated on the ground. The offense is currently averaging 4.3 yards per carry (No. 62), 35.1 rushes per game (No. 75) and 152.3 rushing yards per game (No. 62). Redshirt-sophomore King Miller is the lead rusher with 114 carries (No. 8), 595 (No. 15) yards and four touchdowns.

Recovering at the Bloom Football Performance Center

“Yeah, I mean it'll do, you know, a lot of things for us like it has been since it opened. So, guys continue to attack each and every day.”

“Nap pads [sleep pods],” Maiava said about his favorite recovery equipment. “They say 30 to 40 minutes, but I go probably an hour.” Maiava added there has been a couple of times somebody has had to wake him up from the pod.

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