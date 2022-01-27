Offensive Lineman Jalen McKenzie Talks NFL Draft & USC Football

USC offensive lineman Jalen McKenzie has officially embarked on the 'path to the draft'. McKenzie spent five seasons at USC, and declared for the NFL Draft in December.

While at USC, McKenzie recorded more than 2,000 career snaps, and only allowed seven career sacks playing both right guard and right tackle. He 2021, McKenzie didn't allow one sack and had his three highest PFF single-game grades the last three games of the season.

USA TODAY

McKenzie, comes from a long lineage of NFL talent. He is the son of former NFL linebacker Reggie McKenzie, who played in the NFL with the Los Angeles Raiders (1985-88), Phoenix Cardinals (1989-90) and San Francisco 49ers (1992). His uncle Raleigh McKenzie also played in the NFL for the Washington Redskins (1985-94), Philadelphia Eagles (1995-96), San Diego Chargers (1997-98) and Green Bay Packers (1999-2000).

[Jalen] McKenzie hopes to embark on an NFL career of his own. He recently received an invitation to the NFLPA Collegiate Bowl in Los Angeles, Calif., and is working with legendary NFL coach Eugene Chung. Chung has served as an offensive line coach for the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs.

"You can tell he has been coached up," Chung said of McKenzie, Wednesday. "Great athletic ability, [and] quick. Those are the things you want in a tackle like that. But a great athlete, very good athlete."

McKenzie will look to showcase his talents this weekend at the NFLPA Collegiate Bowl. The game airs on January 29, at 3:00 p.m. PT on the NFL Network.

"I'm most looking forward to representing USC in the right way," McKenzie told All Trojans, Wednesday. "To be comfortable with the product I produce, and to be able to go out there on Saturday and put on a good show in front of the fans and my family."

