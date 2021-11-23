Twitter Reacts To USC Football Losing James Franklin Following 10-Year Contract Extension

Skip to main content
    • November 23, 2021
    USC Twitter Reacts To James Franklin Signing 10-Year  Extension With Penn State
    Publish date:

    Franklin signed a 10-year contract extension with the Nittany Lions through the 2031 season, the university announced Tuesday.
    Author:

    Penn State head coach James Franklin has agreed to a 10-year contract extension to lead the Nittany Lions through the 2031 season. The university announced the news on Tuesday.

    "We are excited to have James Franklin lead our football program for a long time. We will continue our collective efforts to constantly improve in all aspects of our program," Penn State athletic director Sandy Barbour said in a statement. 

    "We have made, and will need to continue to make, significant investment in our football program because we believe we have a very bright future under James. With this contract, we are signaling our sustained commitment to being one of the premier programs in the history of college football."

    Franklin has been widely tabbed as a 'top candidate' for several job openings on the market, including the USC and LSU vacancies. But for now, it appears Franklin will stay in Happy Valley for the long-haul. 

    Twitter went wild over the news, here are some reactions:

    Ryan Kartje, Los Angeles Times

    Adam Grosbard, Orange County Register 

    FanDuel Sports

    Paul Finebaum, ESPN

    ESPN Los Angeles

    Brady McCollough, Los Angeles Times

