Report: Lane Kiffin, Ole Miss Showing Interest In USC QB Jaxson Dart

The USC quarterback is expected to visit Ole Miss this weekend, according to multiple reports.

USC quarterback Jaxson Dart is expected to visit Ole Miss this weekend, after entering the NCAA transfer portal on Monday. The news was reported by 247Sports' Inside The Rebels.

Dart spent one season with the Trojans, and completed 117-of-189 passes for 1,353 yards, nine touchdowns and five interceptions. While it's assumed that Dart entering the portal is related to Oklahoma quarterback Caleb Williams' interest in USC, Ole Miss could be a good fit for the Utah native.

Lane Kiffin is searching for a replacement for Matt Corrall, who alluded at leaving the program for the NFL Draft in November.

"The Rebels have been working the portal hard since late November for a quarterback and Dart is their latest target," Inside The Rebels writes.

"Ole Miss unsuccessfully cast its sights on portal quarterbacks Dillon Gabriel, Cameron Ward and Caleb Williams. Gabriel chose Oklahoma, Ward announced for Washington State and Williams is rumored to be set to follow Lincoln Riley to USC, which may have prompted Dart's entry into the portal earlier this week. Both Gabriel and Ward took visits to Ole Miss in December."

Dart was a top-100 prospect out of high school and was named 2020 Gatorade National Football Player of the Year.

