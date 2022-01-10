USC Football Players Share Honest Reactions To Jaxson Dart News
Dart entered the NCAA transfer portal on Monday.
USC freshman quarterback Jaxson Dart entered the NCAA transfer portal on Monday.
Dart spent one season at USC, and quickly became a national name. During his freshman season, he threw for 1,353 yards, with nine touchdowns and five interceptions in six games played.
Several former and current, USC football players, took to social media to share their thoughts on the news. Here are their reactions:
USC Safety, Calen Bullock
USC Cornerback, Chris Steele
Former USC Outside Linebacker, Hunter Echols
Former USC Running Back, Markese Stepp
USC Wide Receiver, Kyle Ford
