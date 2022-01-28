Skip to main content

USC Transfer QB Jaxson Dart 'Admitted' at Ole Miss, Report Reveals

Dart entered the NCAA transfer portal in January.

USC transfer quarterback Jaxson Dart has been admitted as a student at Ole Miss, according to a report by FanNation's The Grove Report. Dart spent one season at USC and threw for 1,353 yards and nine touchdowns.

USA TODAY 

USA TODAY 

The Utah native entered the transfer portal in January, and shortly after took visits to BYU, Oklahoma and Ole Miss. Lane Kiffin is looking for a replacement for starter Matt Corral, as the Rebels gear up for 2022 spring camp.

Dart is the second USC quarterback to enter the transfer portal since Lincoln Riley's hiring. Three year starter Kedon Slovis transferred to Pitt, following the Trojans' 2021 season. 

Dart, ranks as the No. 2 pocket passer and No. 19 overall player in the 2021 recruiting class according to ESPN. He has yet to announce his commitment for next season.

