Why USC Guard Chad Baker-Mazara Is Heating Up At The Perfect Time

The USC Trojans have had one of their best starts entering their second inaugural Big Ten season, sitting at 12-1 before they face No. 2 Michigan next month.

The impressive record through the Trojans first 13 games is their best start since the 2021-22 season, when the Trojans went on a 13-game win streak. Now, USC faces another Big Ten season, but in a much better position than last year. Against a talented Michigan team, USC guard Chad Baker-Mazara will be a key player to watch.

Dec 17, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans forward Chad Baker-Mazara (4) celebrates in the second half against the UTSA Roadrunners at the Galen Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Chad Baker-Mazara Producing Career-Best Numbers

Baker-Mazara is only in his first season with USC, transferring to the Trojans after a historic season with the Auburn Tigers, highlighted by an NCAA Tournament Final Four appearance. In his final year of eligibility, Baker-Mazara is putting up some of the best numbers of his career under USC coach Eric Musselman.

So far this season, Baker-Mazara leads the team in average points per game with 21.9, which sits in third in the Big Ten, and total points with 258. Especially in just Musselman's second season as head coach, producing a 12-1 recorded paired with elite players like Baker-Mazara is pivotal for the development of USC Basketball.

CBS Sports analyst Isaac Trotter re-ranked Baker-Mazara as the No. 2 true wing in the country, only behind BYU's AJ Dybantsa.

Dec 17, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Eric Musselman holds up Fight On sign after victory against the UTSA Roadrunners at the Galen Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

"Baker-Mazara has been ridiculously good as the fulcrum of USC's offense. The veteran is averaging career-best numbers across the board while maintaining the efficiency that helped him become one of the best role players," Trotter wrote. "Baker-Mazara's combination of size, shooting, playmaking and defense helps him positively impact the game at a high level."

On top of being a top-tier offensive player, Baker-Mazara is vital on defense, making him a dangerous dual-threat player against any opponent.

USC Enters Big Ten Play, Baker-Mazara and Arenas Players To Watch

Nov 26, 2025; Lahaina, HI, USA; USC Trojans guard Chad Baker-Mazara (4) holds the MVP trophy after the Trojans defeated the Arizona State Sun Devils in the championship match at Lahaina Civic Center. Mandatory Credit: Marco Garcia-Imagn Images | Marco Garcia-Imagn Images

At the start of USC's season, Baker-Mazara and guard Rodney Rice quickly became the ultimate tag team under Musselman. However, Rice recently suffered a shoulder injury that will sideline him for the rest of the season.

Earlier this month, Musselman announced that true freshman Alijah Arenas could see the hardwood sooner than expected, based on his recovery rate. In July, five-star signee Arenas suffered a torn meniscus that kept him out of any action for the start of the season, but could be reevaluated six to eight months after based on how the injury was healing.

The comeback is on. pic.twitter.com/9KcQ9l7dNP — USC Men's Basketball (@USC_Hoops) December 19, 2025

Musselman announced that Arenas rehab was right on track, and was going to start getting Arenas into practice to ease back into competition. With Rice out, Arenas could be a name Trojan fans see paired with Baker-Mazara through conference play.

The Trojans have boosted their way back in the AP Top 25 at No. 24 ahead of their highly-anticipated matchup with No. 2 Michigan on Jan. 2.

