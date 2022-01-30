Skip to main content
USC Transfer QB Jaxson Dart Speaks Out Following Ole Miss Commitment: 'I Love SC'

USC Transfer QB Jaxson Dart Speaks Out Following Ole Miss Commitment: 'I Love SC'

Dart: 'I feel sincere gratitude for our memories and relationships we created.'

Dart: 'I feel sincere gratitude for our memories and relationships we created.'

USC transfer quarterback Jaxson Dart officially announced his commitment to Ole Miss on Sunday. Dart spent one season at USC, and entered the transfer portal on Jan. 10.

The Utah native took to social media to share the news, writing a farewell message to his USC teammates.

"To my brothers...in the short time we had, I feel sincere gratitude for our memories and relationships we created. They will last a lifetime. You will forever be family. Despite adversity we stood together! Thank you for welcoming me and my family. I love SC and am extremely grateful for my time here. 

Now! We heading to the sip. To Ole Miss Nation...LFG! I can already tell Oxford is a special place! I cant wait to get to work and give you all that I have! Hotty Toddy! Ole Miss are you ready?" 

Dart is the second USC quarterback to enter the transfer portal this offseason. Three-year starter Kedon Slovis, announced his commitment to Pitt in January. Dart ends his career as a Trojan with 1,353 yards and nine touchdowns. 

