Jayden Maiava Drops Honest Perspective on USC's Loss to Wisconsin

Senior quarterback Jayden Maiava had a rough outing in the USC Trojans’ 24-7 loss to the Wisconsin Badgers, completing 31-of-50 attempts for 258 yards, one touchdown, two interceptions, five sacks and two intentional grounding penalties.

During the post-game presser, Maiava had few but honest words about his performance, but following practice on Oct. 27, the signal caller opened up more about the overall performance of the team.

Overall Thoughts on Trojans’ Performance Against Wisconsin

Oct 24, 2026; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; USC Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) holds the ball along the sidelines during a timeout in the first half against the Wisconsin Badgers at Camp Randall Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Anthony Wahl-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“Just didn't play to my standard and the Trojans’ standard. Got to play better. Can't dwell on it. Got to move on. Next opponent – another big opponent coming up this week,” Maiava said.

“I just got to do what I'm being coached to do,” Maiava said about facing tough defenses. “Just take what defense presents to me and get the ball into the playmakers’ hands.”

“Just find a receiver,” Maiava said about his thought process during his two intentional grounding penalties.

Following the loss, redshirt sophomore tackle Justin Tauanuu embraced Maiava and offered words of encouragement.

USC Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) gives the ball to running back King Miller (8) during the game against Wisconsin, Oct. 24, 2026, at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, Wisconsin. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

“It means everything, and that just shows the kind of team there is right now,” Maiava said about his moment with Tauanuu. “After [a] tough loss like that on the road, you know we just buy in more to each other. Just grow closer to each other and just buy into the same goal.”

Besides the passing game, the Trojans’ rushing attack was non-existent, with negative 17 yards due to the sacks. Freshman running back Shahn Alston had seven carries for 28 yards, while redshirt sophomore King Miller finished the game with 11 carries for eight yards. The longest run of the night was by Alston – seven yards.

“Yeah, I mean, we just didn't play to our standard. That's not who we are, but you can't dwell on it,” Maiava said about the run game. “Got to move on. It's gonna pass now.”

Besides Maiava, the Badgers’ pass rush was giving the Trojans’ offensive line fits as well – nine tackles for loss, five quarterback hits and two hurries on top of the five sacks.

“Just stay together,” Maiava told his linemen. “Obviously, they know that it's not to our standard. It's not what the Trojans do. Just continue taking it day by day. Like I said, can't dwell on the past. Got to flip the page and continue writing out the story.”

Defending Lincoln Riley

Oct 24, 2026; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; USC Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley watches from the sidelines during the second half against the Wisconsin Badgers at Camp Randall Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Anthony Wahl-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Trojans coach Lincoln Riley had arguably entered the 2026 season with a warm chair, but since falling to 6-2, the chair has grown considerably hotter for others. With criticism swirling around, the senior quarterback came to Riley's defense.

“Yeah, I mean, just a lot of stuff that he does behind the scenes, behind closed doors that not a lot of people get to see – which makes him the best coach in the country.”

“I mean, kind of just going back to doing what I'm coached to do,” Maiava said about his growth as a passer on the run. “When it doesn't, that's what makes Coach Riley so great is he doesn't coach just plays and concepts. He does off-the-script plays. He's coaching scramble drills and doing all of that stuff.”

“It's been awesome. It's a lot of one-on-one conversations that we've been having with him. I love Coach Riley,” Maiava said about his relationship with Riley. “That’s not going to change. He is who he is, and he doesn't want all the credit, but it's a lot of stuff that he does behind closed doors.”

Connecting With Caleb Williams on the Sideline

Oct 22, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams (18) looks to pass against the New England Patriots during the fourth quarter at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Patrick Gorski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“Yeah, it was pretty cool," Maiava said about his interaction with the former Trojans quarterback. "You know, after I watched a little bit of his game, performance that he had. He did really good.”

The former Heisman winner recently returned to action from a hamstring injury. On Thursday Night Football (Oct. 22) against the New England Patriots, Williams led the Chicago Bears to victory with 308 passing yards and two touchdowns.

Outlook on Ohio State

Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback Luke Fahey (13) takes a snap during his team's game against Indiana at Memorial Stadium Stadium in Bloomington, Ind. on Oct. 17, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

“Really good group, physical, really good DBs in the back end, talented defense. Just super excited about the game,” Maiava said about the No. 2 Ohio State Buckeyes.

OSU’s defense is currently No. 3 in points allowed per game (13.4) and yards per game (264.3), No. 13 in passing yards per game (171.4), No. 5 in completion percentage (52.61) and No. 1 in yards per pass (5.2).

“I just want to focus on us, do what we do as Trojans and continue to play the standard every single day,” Maiava said when asked if the team has talked about the stakes of Week 9’s game.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook , and X for the latest news.