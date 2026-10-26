NFL MVP Odds: Joe Burrow Skyrockets into Top 3 After Beating Ravens; Caleb Williams, Jared Goff Rising

There’s a new member in the top three in the odds to win the NFL MVP, as Cincinnati Bengals star Joe Burrow delivered a gem of a performance out of the bye week to lead the team to a huge AFC North win over the Baltimore Ravens.

Burrow jumped from +1000 to +500 to win the NFL MVP this season, putting him in the same stratosphere as Brock Purdy (+350) and Josh Allen (+165) through the first seven weeks. Allen remains the clear favorite with the Buffalo Bills (5-1 this season) on the bye in Week 7.

Purdy’s odds took a hit with San Francisco suffering its first loss of the season against the Atlanta Falcons, as he threw two interceptions that sealed the game. Purdy still has some awesome season-long numbers, but oddsmakers clearly believe he needs to do more to overtake Allen in this market.

Week 7 wasn’t all about Burrow when it came to the MVP odds, as Caleb Williams also made a major move in this market after the Chicago Bears improved to 5-2 on Thursday night with a win over the New England Patriots.

Williams has only played in four games this season (and finished just three), but the Bears have not lost a single game that he started and finished. Does that give him an outside chance at the MVP?

Here’s a look at the latest odds, players to watch from Week 7 and a snapshot of this race heading into Week 8.

2026 NFL MVP Odds

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Josh Allen: +165

Brock Purdy: +350

Joe Burrow: +500

Patrick Mahomes: +950

Trevor Lawrence: +950

Drake Maye: +1600

Caleb Williams: +2200

Jordan Love: +2800

Jared Goff: +2800

Matthew Stafford: +4000

Jahmyr Gibbs: +4000

Dak Prescott: +4500

Lamar Jackson: +5000

Kenneth Walker III: +6500

C.J. Stroud: +6500

Bryce Young: +7500

No other player has better than +10000 odds to win the MVP.

Joe Burrow Surges into Top 3 in NFL MVP Odds

Through the first five weeks of the 2026 season, Burrow was an MVP candidate, but the Bengals quarterback had lost games to Pittsburgh and Jacksonville that certainly impacted Cincy’s playoff odds.

But, a win over Baltimore in Week 7 seems to have changed the sentiment around Burrow in the MVP market. He’s now up to +500 to win the award, he had deserved it after a massive second half on Sunday.

Burrow finished with 292 yards and four touchdown passes against the Ravens, giving him 15 passing scores in just six games. He certainly has the arm talent (and the weapons on the outside) to compete with Allen and Purdy this season.

Caleb Williams Back in NFL MVP Conversation?

Williams has thrown for over 300 yards in back-to-back games since returning from a hamstring injury and has seven combined touchdowns and just one pick in four games.

Since he missed three games, Williams is going to have a tough time reaching the counting numbers to win MVP, but the Bears are in the mix for the best record in the NFC and are clearly one of the best offenses in the league when he’s in action.

The former No. 1 overall pick has another primetime game in Week 8 – against Seattle on Monday night – which could impact his MVP odds even more.

Josh Allen Remains NFL MVP Favorite Over Brock Purdy

I touched on Allen and Purdy earlier in this piece, but they are the clear favorites in this market. Their teams are in the top of the odds to win the Super Bowl, even with the 49ers’ loss on Sunday.

Allen’s dual-threat ability makes him arguably the toughest player to guard and his massive rushing touchdown numbers are an outlier when it comes to the MVP race.

Jared Goff Jumps in Latest MVP Odds

Fresh out of the bye week, Jared Goff and the Detroit Lions picked up a massive win over the Green Bay Packers to jump to 4-2 this season. Goff moved from +3500 to +2800 to win MVP, and he’s now up to 14 passing scores and one rushing score without a single interception in 2026.

Goff is going to need to get the Lions into the playoffs to have an argument to win MVP, but Detroit’s schedule eases up considerably this season, making it a trendy pick to make the playoffs in the loaded NFC North.

Honorable Mention(s): Reigning league MVP Matthew Stafford (+4000) got his team back on track, knocking off the Las Vegas Raiders while he threw three scores. Stafford is way off his MVP pace from last season, but the Rams’ schedule lightens up which could lead him on a major winning streak. Patrick Mahomes (+950) took a hit in the odds to win MVP after Kansas City's undefeated season came to an end on Sunday night against Seattle. The Chiefs scored just three points in that game, hurting Mahomes' season-long numbers in comparison to several other players in this market.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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