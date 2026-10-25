Dissecting USC Trojans' Offensive Woes in Season-Altering Loss to Wisconsin

Opportunity wasted in Madison. The No. 16 USC Trojans' matchup against the Wisconsin Badgers was an opportunity to take another step forward after the bye week and cement their place in the College Football Playoff race. Instead, the Trojans fell back into their old ways on the road under coach Lincoln Riley, falling 24-7 to the Badgers.

The Trojans fell flat in all three phases of the game against the Badgers at Camp Randall on Saturday night. The Trojans' offensive performance against the Badgers, however, came as a surprise, given how Riley's USC teams have built a reputation for their high-powered offenses.

How Wisconsin's Performance vs. Jayden Maiava Was Key Towards Win

USC Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) gives the ball to running back King Miller (8) during the game against Wisconsin, Oct. 24, 2026, at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, Wisconsin. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

In his second season as the Trojans' starting quarterback, Jayden Maiava has been among the most consistent in the country, leading the Big Ten in passing. On Saturday night, however, the Badgers had an excellent game plan for Maiava, starting with forcing the USC quarterback to throw two first-quarter interceptions.

While the two interceptions cost the Trojans three Wisconsin points, USC still fell short as the Badgers secured the 24-7 win, giving coach Luke Fickell one of his most signature wins in Madison.

Wisconsin's defensive pressure on Maiava continued throughout the game. The Trojans quarterback was sacked five times and finished with 258 yards, one touchdown, and two interceptions on 31 of 50 passes.

USC Trojans Other Offensive Struggles vs. Wisconsin

Wisconsin Badgers cornerback Donovan Dunmore (18) pushes USC Trojans wide receiver Trent Mosley (4) out of bounds on a punt return during their game Oct. 24, 2026, at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, Wisconsin. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

After their wide receivers played a key role in their recent road win over the Penn State Nittany Lions on Oct. 10, Trent Mosley, Tanook Hines, and Kayden Dixon-Wyatt were locked down in the loss. Mosley led the group, recording five receptions for 45 yards.

Missing true freshman tight end Mark Bowman for the third consecutive game with an undisclosed injury hurt the Trojans in their loss to the Badgers, as it took away one of their top offensive weapons in one of their most important games of the season.

The Badgers' defense, however, deserves its props for this. Their pressure on Maiava, along with the Badgers' secondary making key plays, definitely contributed to the quiet night for one of the most talented young wide receiver groups.

Sep 19, 2026; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; USC Trojans tight end Mark Bowman (19) is tackled by Rutgers Scarlet Knights linebacker Ty Morris (10) during the first half at SHI Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Trojans' rushing attack, which has experienced its fair share of highs and lows this season, had no answer for the Badgers' defensive line, which shut down the unit led by running backs King Miller and Shahn Alston. On 25 carries, the Trojans recorded -17 rushing yards, a crushing stat line for a running back group that entered the 2026 season with so much promise to take a step forward for USC.

How Does USC Move Forward?

Wisconsin Badgers quarterback Colton Joseph (1) is caught by USC Trojans defensive end Luke Wafle (94) during their game Oct. 24, 2026, at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, Wisconsin. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Now at 6-2 overall and 3-2 in the Big Ten, with three remaining games against top-10-ranked opponents, including the No. 3 Ohio State Buckeyes (Oct. 31), No. 6 Indiana Hoosiers (Nov. 14), and No. 9 Indiana Hoosiers, the Trojans essentially need to win out to make the CFP.

Given what’s ahead of them, Saturday night’s loss to the Badgers seems like a season-altering setback for the Trojans and a missed opportunity, especially coming off their first bye week of the season.

The Trojans now look to bounce back against a Julian Sayin-less Buckeyes on Halloween night at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. The Trojans and Buckeyes kick off at the Coliseum at 4:30 p.m. PT in primetime again on NBC.

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