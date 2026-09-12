Jayden Maiava Makes Surprising Move in National Quarterback Rankings
With the first week of college football officially in the books, CBS Sports released their quarterback rankings heading into week 2. Thanks to his performances in the first two games of the season, No. 14 USC’s own Jayden Maiava hangs inside the top 10 list.
The former UNLV transfer saw a shift down from his previous preseason CBS Sports ranking from seventh to eighth. That was mostly due to other quarterbacks standing out more in week 1, however.
Taking the top three spots were No. 7 Miami’s Darian Mensah, No. 8 LSU’s Sam Leavitt, and No. 9 Ole Miss’s Trinidad Chambliss.
Maiava’s Early Season Performance
Many argue that USC has yet to face any true test for now, and while it is true, Maiava has been consistent under center.
In two games he’s passed for 635 yards and five touchdowns. He’s also kept a clean sheet with zero interceptions and has only been sacked once.
“I think it comes from the (offensive) line, running back, receivers just all in the same page playing at a really high level. Obviously, there’s some things to clean up that we want to get better at,” Maiava said after their shutout win over Fresno State.
Despite having such a young receiving core, among them freshmen Trent Mosely, Ethan “Boobie” Feaster, and Kayden Dixon-Wyatt, Maiava has shown his ability to find open targets.
In their matchup against Fresno State, Maiava found Mosley four times for 104 yards and two touchdowns. Meanwhile, he connected with Dixon-Wyatt for 102 yards, en route to a 349-yard passing game. He was named the Big Ten Offensive Player of the Week after the game.
“Guys are making plays for him, and we’ve protected him very well. In terms of his arm talents, he’s always been an accurate guy,” coach Lincoln Riley said about Maiava. “He actually doesn’t need that much space to throw. He’s always had arm talent, but he’s strong.”
The Road Ahead
Maiava and the Trojans close out their non-conference schedule against first-time opponent Louisiana on Saturday night. A week later, they’ll kick off Big Ten play with their first road trip of the year at Rutgers.
While both teams shouldn’t pose much of a threat to the Trojans, Maiava and company have a great opportunity to build on to the strong start.
All eyes are on their first true test when No. 6 Oregon comes to Los Angeles.
In last season’s thriller between the Trojans and the Ducks, Maiava played a solid game throwing for over 300 yards and three touchdowns in the 42-27. But perhaps most notably, he turned the ball over twice, something he struggled with in big games but is hoping to change this year.
“He’s comfortable with how we want to attack people and understands our schemes/concepts,” Riley said. “A majority of the time, he knows where the ball should go.”
The season is still young and Maiava still has plenty of time to prepare before facing the elite Big Ten opponents. For now, though, Maiava is showing that he is very much deserving to be ranked among the best of college football quarterbacks.
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Cristian Vasquez is a writer for USC Trojans on SI and a Los Angeles native. After graduating from Long Beach State in 2022, he joined the Southern California News Group covering high school sports for the Long Beach Press Telegram. Most recently, he graduated from USC Annenberg with a master's degree in Specialized Journalism where he had the privilege of covering USC athletics for Annenberg Media. His work has also been featured in several news outlets including the OC Register, Santa Monica Daily Press, Whittier Daily News, among others. In his spare time, Cristian enjoys going out on hikes, hanging out with friends, or trying out new coffee shops in the city.Follow cristianjv_