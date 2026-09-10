How to Watch USC vs. Louisiana: Preview, TV Channel, Betting Odds

The No. 14 USC Trojans enter the 2026 season with sky-high expectations, and coach Lincoln Riley begins his fifth season at the helm in Southern California.

USC opened the 2026 season with a 42-26 win over San Jose Staté in Week 0, followed by a dominant shutout of Fresno State, 39-0, in Week 1. Now heading into Week 3, the Trojans will seek to keep that momentum going in their final non-conference matchup at home against Louisiana.

The Ragin' Cajuns enter the season looking to reassert control in the Sun Belt Conference after navigating some roster turnover and key portal exits over the offseason.

Sep 4, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) throws the ball before the game against the Fresno State Bulldogs at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Ragin’ Cajuns, led by coach Michael Desormeaux, will be a new opponent for the Trojans.

USC is 2-0 against teams from the Sun Belt Conference, last defeating Georgia Southern last September in the Coliseum.

The matchup gives USC another opportunity to make a dominant statement before opening Big Ten play. After shutting out Fresno State, the Trojans will look to carry that same momentum into their final non-conference game. Despite being heavy favorites, USC still cannot afford to take its foot off the gas against Louisiana.

How to Watch:

Date: Saturday, Sept. 12

Kickoff: 8:00 p.m. PT

Location: Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum — Los Angeles, California

TV: Big Ten Network

Cajuns Quarterback Lunch Winfield 2 hands off to runningback Bill Davis 7, Louisianas Ragin Cajuns take on the ULM Warhawks. Saturday, Nov. 29, 2025. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Fans can stream the matchup on the FOX Sports App and FOXSports.com, as well as through live TV streaming services carrying Big Ten Network such as YouTube TV, Fubo, Hulu + Live TV, and Sling TV.

Betting Odds:

DraftKings Sportsbook lines for Louisiana vs. USC:

Spread: USC -30.5 (-118) | Louisiana +30.5 (-102)

Over/Under: 60.5 (Over -108 / Under -112)

Moneyline: USC -10000 | Louisiana +3000

Preview:

Nov 7, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Northwestern Wildcats quarterback Preston Stone (8) is brought down by Southern California Trojans defensive tackle Jide Abasiri (97) during the second half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

USC enters its final non-conference matchup with momentum after opening the season with two statement wins. The Trojans have outscored their opponents 81-26 through two games. The Trojans' defense particularly took a major step forward in Week 1’s 39-0 shutout of Fresno State.

The shutout was USC’s first since beating Utah State 48-0 back in 2024 and just the second under Lincoln Riley. The Trojans held Fresno State to 116 total yards, which was the fewest USC has allowed since the 2008 season. USC also held its opponents scoreless in the first half of each of its first two games.

On top of that, USC has also outgained its opponents 1,057-452 and is averaging 528.5 yards per game compared to just 226 allowed.

Across the first two games, USC’s offense has performed exceptionally well and could very well present a lot of problems for Louisiana. USC quarterback Jayden Maiava has continued to fuel his dark horse Heisman campaign, completing 88.9 percent of his attempts to start the season.

The Trojans are easily the toughest opponent Louisiana will face this season. It is the only Power Four matchup on the Ragin’ Cajuns’ schedule, and it comes against a Power Four program with legitimate national championship aspirations. In addition to facing a team riding a significant amount of momentum, Louisiana will also have to travel across the country to Los Angeles and face the Trojans at the Coliseum, which makes an already difficult matchup even more challenging.

Though the Trojans are a formidable opponent with a substantial amount of momentum, Louisiana has some of its own. The Ragin’ Cajuns enter Week 2 off a 38-7 win over Lamar.

All five of Louisiana’s touchdowns came on the ground, but USC’s defensive line won’t be as forgiving. If the Trojans force Louisiana into passing situations and build an early lead, the matchup could get out of hand fast.

Louisiana will also have to deal with the challenge of facing an offense that has been extremely efficient early in the season. 13 different Trojans caught a pass against Fresno State. USC has multiple weapons and doesn’t need to rely on one player to move the ball. That will make it difficult for Louisiana to slow down USC for four quarters.

Louisiana is led by quarterback D’Wanye “Lunch” Winfield, who completed 16 of 22 passes for 189 yards in the Ragin’ Cajuns’ season opener. But what’s even more telling is that he threw two interceptions. If he struggled with turnovers against Lamar, this presents an even bigger opportunity for USC’s defense to continue asserting its dominance while also testing its depth and getting younger players more live reps.

For coach Lincoln Riley and the Trojans, this Week 2 matchup with Louisiana represents one final opportunity to build momentum before Big Ten play begins. Louisiana has already shown it can play well defensively and establish the run, but USC has a significant advantage on both sides of the ball.

Sep 4, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans wide receiver Trent Mosley (4) carries the ball on a 9-yard touchdown rexeption against Fresno State Bulldogs defensive back Ethan Tierney (4) in the first half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Trojans are heavy favorites, but avoiding turnovers, penalties and other mistakes will be more than important as USC looks to finish non-conference play with another strong performance.

Prediction:

USC shouldn’t have much trouble handling Louisiana and covering the spread in its final non-conference matchup.

USC is beginning to build the type of foundation it will need as the schedule gets tougher, and continuing to take care of business against teams it is expected to beat could help position the Trojans for a College Football Playoff run.

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