USC Trojans star quarterback Jayden Maiava received his first of potentially many honors of the 2026 college football season.

Maiava was named the Associated Press National Player of the Week on Wednesday for his performance in the No. 14 USC Trojans' 42-26 win over the San Jose State Spartans on Saturday at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.

Aug 29, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) prepares to take the snap against the San Jose State Spartans at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In the win, Maiava threw for 286 yards and two touchdowns on 25-of-29 passing. It was a strong start for Maiava, who begins his second season as the Trojans' full-time starting quarterback. This season, Maiava is considered one of the top quarterbacks and a potential Heisman Trophy contender.

Jayden Maiava’s Career With USC Trojans

Aug 29, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) throws the ball against the San Jose State Spartans at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Maiava is coming off a 2025 season in which he led the Big Ten in passing, throwing for 3,711 yards along with 24 touchdowns, 10 interceptions, and he had one of the best QBR’s in the country at 89.9. Last season, Maiava threw for less than 200 yards in only one game, coming in the Trojans' 21-17 road win over the Nebraska Cornhuskers on Nov. 1, 2025.

Maiava and the Trojans finished the 2025 season with a 9-4 overall record and went 7-2 in Big Ten play. The season ended with a 30-27 overtime loss to the TCU Horned Frogs in the Alamo Bowl. Now with a top-15 ranking to begin the 2026 season, the expectation in coach Lincoln Riley’s fifth season is to finally take that major step forward and reach the College Football Playoff for the first time in program history.

Maiava, USC Trojans Prepare For Fresno State Matchup

Aug 29, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) throws the ball against the San Jose State Spartans at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With the win over the Spartans in the books, Maiava and the Trojans now prepare for Friday night’s Week 1 matchup against the Fresno State Bulldogs, where they’ll face a familiar foe, former assistant and linebackers coach Matt Entz.

As for the players to watch for the Trojans on Friday night against the Bulldogs, Maiava won’t be the only player that USC fans will focus on. Many Trojan fans will have their eyes glued to USC freshman wide receiver Trent Mosley, who caught many by surprise with his performance in the Trojans' win over the Spartans.

Aug 29, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans wide receiver Trent Mosley (4) celebrates with running back Waymond Jordan (2) after scoring on a 14-yard touchdown pass in the third quarter against the San Jose State Spartans at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The former four-star wide receiver out of Santa Margarita, California, led the Trojans in receiving in the win over the Spartans, hauling in seven receptions for 118 yards and a touchdown. It was the first of what could be many vintage performances in Mosley's Trojan career.

The Trojans enter Friday night’s matchup against the Bulldogs as 22.5-point favorites according to DraftKings Sportsbook. It’ll be the seventh all-time meeting between the Trojans and Bulldogs, a series USC leads 4-1.

The Trojans' 2005 win over the Bulldogs at the Coliseum was vacated. The Trojans and Bulldogs are scheduled to kick off at 6 p.m. PT on Friday at the Coliseum. The game broadcast will be on FOX.

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

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