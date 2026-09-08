Another week, another honor for USC Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava.

Following another impressive performance in the No. 14 Trojans' 39-0 shutout win over the Fresno State Bulldogs on Friday night at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, Jayden Maiava was named the Big Ten Offensive Player of the Week.

This award comes after Maiava was named the Associated Press National Player of the Week for his performance in the Trojans' 42-26 Week 0 win over the San Jose State Spartans on Aug. 29. Maiava has put up Heisman Trophy numbers so far this season for the Trojans, as through two games, he has recorded 635 yards and five touchdowns for the Trojans.

Sep 4, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) throws the ball before the game against the Fresno State Bulldogs at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Friday night’s performance against the Trojans was as efficient as Maiava’s had been with USC, as he finished with 349 yards and three touchdowns on 23-of-25 passing against the Bulldogs. Through two games this season, Maiava has an 88.9 percent completion percentage, and it’ll be interesting to see if he can keep that up against the Louisiana Ragin Cajuns when the two programs face off for the very first time at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on Saturday night.

Other Top Performers In USC Trojans Win Over Fresno State

Sep 4, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans wide receiver Trent Mosley (4) scores a touchdown against Fresno State Bulldogs defensive back Ethan Tierney (4) in the first half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In addition to Maiava’s stellar showing against the Bulldogs on Friday night, USC fans at the Coliseum for the Trojans' Week 1 matchup saw another remarkable performance from freshman wide receiver Trent Mosley.

Looking to build on his impressive debut against San Jose State, Mosley again stole the show on Friday night, finishing with four receptions for 104 yards and two touchdowns. Mosley continues to look primed to be the Trojans' next star wide receiver after the loss of two former stars to the NFL, Makai Lemon and Ja’Kobi Lane.

Aug 29, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans wide receiver Kayden Dixon-Wyatt (17) celebrates with tight end Mark Bowman (19) after scoring on a 9-yard touchdown pass against the San Jose State Spartans in the second quarter at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Another USC freshman wide receiver, Kayden Dixon-Wyatt, also recorded his first 100-plus receiving performance of his career, finishing with six receptions for 102 yards. The Trojans defense, which entered the matchup against Fresno State after how they finished in the season opener, put together its best performance under Lincoln Riley, forcing two safeties, two turnovers, and allowing 116 total yards of offense in their first shutout win since beating the Utah State Aggies 48-0 on Sept. 7, 2024, at the Coliseum.

Maiava, USC Trojans Prepare For Louisiana Matchup

Sep 4, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) throws the ball before the game against the Fresno State Bulldogs at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Starting 2-0 for the fifth consecutive season, Maiava and the Trojans will take their 11-game home winning streak into Saturday night’s first-ever meeting against the Louisiana Ragin Cajuns. It will also be another opportunity for the Trojans to prove their potential on both sides of the ball before starting Big Ten play on Saturday, Sept. 19, on the road against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights.

The Trojans are massive favorites over the Ragin Cajuns on Saturday night. According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Trojans are currently 31.5-point favorites over the Ragin Cajuns. The kickoff between the Trojans and Ragin Cajuns is scheduled for 8 p.m. PT, with the game broadcast on the Big Ten Network.

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

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