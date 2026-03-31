Jayden Maiava Opens Up on New Receivers, Tight Ends in USC's Offense

USC Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava flirted with the Heisman Trophy conversation throughout the 2025 season while throwing to receivers like Bilenitkoff Award winner Makai Lemon and fellow NFL Draft prospect Ja'Kobi Lane.

Jayden Maiava on USC's New Receivers, Mark Bowman

Now, Maiava's targets will look somewhat different with both Lemon and Lane moving onto the NFL and Trojans wide receiver Tanook Hines as the top returning pass catcher. Freshman tight end Mark Bowman was one of the Trojans' highest-rated commits, and the true freshman could become a key part of the offense in 2026.

Oct 11, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) warms up prior to the game against the Michigan Wolverines at United Airlines Field at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Maiava highlighted Bowman when asked about the tight end group after Tuesday's spring practice.

"Playmakers, honestly, like Mark Bowman, Nela (Taniela Tupou), all them guys making huge plays on the ball and getting physical down in the run scheme," said Maiava.

The USC quarterback also spoke about building chemistry with a relatively newer group of receivers. High-profile recruits like Trenty Mosley, Kayden Dixon-Wyatt, and Luc Weaver have already joined the team, giving Maiava additional time with some of the new targets.

"Just the basic stuff. Building time in the film room, building time at the team barbecues, just continue to take it one day at a time," said Maiava.

The Trojans also added NC State transfer wide receiver Terrell Anderson Jr., and he received some praise from USC coach Lincoln Riley earlier in the spring. With a mix of experience and youth, can Maiava reach the same level of production in 2026 without Lemon and Lane?

In 2025, Maiava finished with the fifth most passing yards of any college football quarterback with 3,711. His average of 285.5 passing yards a game was ranked No. 6 at the end of the year.

Nov 29, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley (right) talks with quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) in the second half against the UCLA Bruins at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Riley's offense typically function the most effectively with a strong running game, and USC finished with 169 rushing yards per game in 2025, the sixth-most in the Big Ten. With running backs Waymond Jordan and King Miller returning, Maiava will still be relied upon to lead USC's offense.

If Maiava does replicate his production with almost an entirely new supporting cast of pass catchers, the Trojans quarterback deserves to be in Heisman conversations.

Riley is known for his success in producing Heisman-caliber quarterbacks, and Maiava could be next in line. Behind him? The Trojans quarterback spoke a little about what he sees in true freshman signal-caller Jonas Williams.

Jayden Maiava on Quarterback Jonas Williams

Dec 30, 2025; San Antonio, TX, USA; Southern California Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) throws the ball against the TCU Horned Frogs in the first half during the Alamo Bowl at Alamodome. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

In addition to recruits like Bowman, Mosley and Dixon-Wyatt, USC coach Lincoln Riley and the Trojans staff also brought in quarterback Jonas Williams. Maiava was asked about Williams' progress so far through spring practice.

"Super talented, phenomenal. I think any quarterback playing in this system under coach Riley is a bright future," said Maiava.

When asked if helping Williams learn the system had any impact on his own understanding of the offense, Maiava offered his opinion on what it takes to thrive under Riley.

"I think it just takes reps, honestly. Whether they be physically being out there or mental reps. That's I feel like me personally where you get better at, is even when you're not out there, you take mental reps in your head," Maiava said.