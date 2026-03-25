Transfer Portal Addition Emerging as Top Target for USC Quarterback Jayden Maiava

Gone are three of the Trojans top four receivers from a year ago, which means quarterback Jayden Maiava will have a brand-new set of go-to targets in 2026.

USC made a significant investment in a young and talented group of freshman receivers but also signed a big-time transfer portal receiver in Terrell Anderson.

Terrell Anderson Makes Immediate Impression

Oct 11, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) warms up prior to the game against the Michigan Wolverines at United Airlines Field at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

A big question has surrounded the USC receiver room this spring. Who steps up alongside sophomore receiver Tanook Hines in the fall?

When the portal opened in early January, the Trojans quickly targeted Anderson, a former top 100 recruit in the 2024 cycle, from NC State. They hosted Anderson the first weekend transfers were allowed to visit and made sure it was going to be his last one.

The junior receiver appeared in every game over the past two seasons for the Wolfpack. This past season, Anderson reeled in 39 receptions for 629 yards and five touchdowns. His finest performance last season came against Duke when he caught six passes for 166 yards and two touchdowns.

Sep 20, 2025; Durham, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina State Wolfpack wide receiver Terrell Anderson (9) runs the ball during the second quarter against Duke Blue Devils cornerback Landan Callahan (21) at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | Zachary Taft-Imagn Images

Anderson is not a curiosity addition to the roster. He has proven production at the Power Four level and is player that has trended upwards in each of his two seasons. Pairing him with Maiava gives the Trojans another experienced offensive weapon.

“Terrell has done a really nice job.” said USC coach Lincoln Riley. “He's not young, but he's new. He's a smooth and very good player.” He’s been impressive.”

Just from watching him run routes on air, it’s evident that Anderson has a ton of pure athleticism. He’s got great size at 6-foot-2 and 200 pounds and has the ability to be a true three level threat.

He’s wearing No. 9, the same number as some great USC receivers in recent memory, which includes Biletnikoff Award winner and unanimous All-American Marqise Lee and second team All-American JuJu Smith-Schuster. Can Anderson find himself in the same category before he leaves Los Angeles?

Outside Wide Receiver Outlook This Spring

Dec 30, 2025; San Antonio, TX, USA; Southern California Trojans wide receiver Tanook Hines (16) gestures after a reception against the TCU Horned Frogs in the second half during the Alamo Bowl at Alamodome. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Anderson is the most experienced receiver on the roster and figures to be a plug-and-player starter on the outside opposite of Hines.

Sophomore Corey Simms is vying for a larger role after appearing in all 13 games this past season but primarily as a special teams contributor. And then it’s number of freshman competing to make an early impact.

Kayden Dixon-Wyatt, the No. 6 receiver, per 247Sports has drawn rave reviews this spring. He’s currently battling a soft tissue injury as the Trojans returned to the practice field this week after spring break. However, Riley does expect the former Mater Dei (Calif.) standout to return at some point this spring. Luc Weaver and Tron Baker are making waves in practice.

“There's been a lot of reps to go around, but all of them are performing well,” Riley said. “Our quarterbacks are excited about some of the plays they're making and progress that those guys are making. Several of those guys look like they've got a little juice, which we thought they did. It's good to see it but that they've got some juice when they get the ball in their hands as well.”

Four-star receiver and top 50 recruit Boobie Feaster and three-star Roderick Tezeno will join the room in the summer.