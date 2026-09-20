Jayden Maiava’s Few Words Say Plenty About USC’s Offensive Performance

In No. 12 USC Trojans’ back and forth battle with the Rutgers Scarlet Knights, Jayden Maiava completed 20-of-32 passes (62.5 completion percentage) for 277 yards and two touchdowns. Southern Cal went on to win 42-35, but the game proved to be a gut check moment for the Trojans and Maiava.

Just like in Week 2 against Louisiana, Maiava enter the post-game presser was visibly unsatisfied with his on-field output.

Evaluation of Week 3 Performance

Sep 19, 2026; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; USC Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) drops back to pass during the second half against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights at SHI Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The signal caller kept it brief about the offense’s performance against Rutgers.

“Probably just get the guys ready for anything out there. Just connection,” Maiava said about the offense’s performance on Sept. 19.

It was a rough first start for Maiava as he went three-for-eight, 31 yards in the opening drive. Then in the second quarter, he was able to break 100-yards with a 52-yard heave to receiver Corey Simms who ended up scoring to make it a 17-7 game. Maiava would finish the half completing 11-of-19 passes for 178 yards with the lone touchdown.

Rutgers’ defense was playing with grit and speed all four quarters, making Lincoln Riley’s offense play faster than it normally does. The frantic feel of the play calling likely caused Maiava to be inconsistent with his downfield passing, which is normally his strength. The offense also strayed away from the run game in the first half and half of the third quarter, giving the Scarlet Knights time to cut into the Trojans' lead.

In the absence of receiver Trent Mosley – who quickly became Maiava’s No. 1 option – and Terrell Anderson, Maiava truned to freshman Kayden Dixon-Wyatt and Simms. Dixon-Wyatt led the pass catching group with five receptions and 77 yards. Simms was second with four receptions and 72 yards.

Redshirt-sophomore Riley Wormley ended up becoming the spark plug for the offense, especially when Riley started running a split-backfield formation. Riley had three rushes for 52 yards, one reception for two yards and two total touchdowns. Miller got the tough yards and drained the clock with 16 carries for 102 yards and a score.

Possible Fumble at the End of the Game

Sep 19, 2026; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; USC Trojans running back King Miller (8) carries the ball against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights during the second half at SHI Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“Yeah, we were just trying to run out the clock, get the game over with,” Maiava said about the final drive.

USC started their final series at their own 25-yard line with 4:16 left in the game. Maiava went three-for-three on the drive for 31 yards – 24 of which came from freshman tight end Mark Bowman. King Miller would be the one to ice the game with 34 yards (three first-downs) on five carries.

After Miller picked up his third first-down, Maiava went to knee out the rest of the clock but ended up fumbling the exchange. Officials originally ruled that Maiava was down but after further review it was deemed a fumble. Luckily the ball was pinned down by center Tobias Raymond’s legs and Maiava was able to jump on it.

“It was, yeah [in Maiava’s hands]. We finally came up with it,” Maiava said about the near fumble in the closing seconds of the game.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook , and X for the latest news.