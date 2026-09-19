The Trojan faithful watched a rough one as the No. 12 USC Trojans slipped past the Rutgers Scarlet Knights 42-35. Credit to Rutgers, who came in to shock the world, but the talent of the Trojans ended up being the deciding factor in the game. Here are the main winners and losers in the Trojans’ Big Ten opener.

Loser: Toughness Check

USC will enter every game with a target on their back, whether it's because of media attention or a rivalry. Rutgers came in and punched USC in the mouth – the offense was rattled, and the defensive front was stunned by the toughness of Rutgers’ offense. Player rotation is no longer a factor in these battles that look closer than they are. It is getting real now.

Winner: King Miller and Rushing Attack

Sep 4, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans running back King Miller (8) carries the ball against the Fresno State Bulldogs in the first half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Normally, Miller is listed as a winner alongside senior back Waymond Jordan, but the redshirt sophomore has done a lot in back-to-back weeks – 128 yards and a touchdown in Week 2 – to earn the spot for himself. Similar to last week’s game, when the passing game wasn’t firing on all cylinders, Trojans coach Lincoln Riley relied on the legs of Miller. In the first two drives, Miller rushed for 49 yards and a touchdown to claim an early 10-0 lead for the Trojans.

He ultimately finished the first half with eight carries for 58 yards and a score. It seemed as if the offense went into panic mode due to Rutgers' frisky play, pretty much abandoning the run game for the remainder of the first half and going into the second half.

Redshirt-freshman Riley Wormley stepped up as the offense’s energizer and go-to sub for Miller. In the first drive of the third quarter, Wormley had a 27-yard run and capped the series with a 12-yard touchdown. He did the same in the fourth quarter, this time a 13-yard run and a two-yard receiving touchdown out of the backfield.

The dual-backfield look was giving the Scarlet Knights' defense problems, but Riley elected to stick with the pass. Miller would ultimately be the reason why the Trojans secured the win. In the final minutes, he was moving the chains with tough runs. He finished the game with 16 carries for 102 yards.

Loser: Offense

Sep 19, 2026; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights defensive back Devonte Anderson (21) breaks up a pass intended for USC Trojans wide receiver Corey Simms (10) during the first half at SHI Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Even though Miller was the safety blanket in the first half, the offense as a whole had some issues. The unit was shooting themselves in the foot with penalties – four total (holding, delay of game, pass interference) for 30 yards. Jayden Maiava had a rough start as well, completing three-of-eight passes for 31 yards in the opening drive. Heading into the second quarter, Maiava barely surpassed 50 yards, but then he found Corey Simms downfield for a 52-yard touchdown while facing third-and-14.

Maiava finished the half completing 11-of-19 passes for 178 yards and a score while the unit went three-for-six on third downs while picking up a total of 12 first downs (32 plays total).

Going back to the 52-yard score, while it was electric and necessary, it highlighted a problem in the Trojans’ offense – a reliance on individual talent. In the past three games, it's been evident that USC has the more talented players than their opponents, yet they have not put together a complete game, talent-wise and schematically. These downfield heaves won’t always be available once Ohio State and Oregon come into town.

In the second half, the offense basically abandoned the run game, which was a mistake. It allowed the game to be played at this frantic, high pace that favored Rutgers. Kayden Dixon-Wyatt and Simms were reliable targets, but Maiava was still inconsistent and couldn’t capitalize on play-action.

As previously mentioned, Wormley provided a spark as a rusher that the offense desperately needed, and Miller was getting the tough runs that were cutting into the clock. If Riley stuck it out with smash- mouth, methodical, slow drives, he could have avoided a shootout.

Winner: Christian Pierce

Sep 19, 2026; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; USC Trojans safety Christian Pierce (6) celebrates his interception with teammates during the first half against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights at SHI Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

During the practice week, senior safety Christian Pierce spoke confidently about the defense’s game plan and how they will contain Rutgers’ star receiver, KJ Duff. While that assignment proved difficult, as Duff racked up seven receptions for 86 yards and a score, Pierce showed up to play with 11 total tackles, two pass breakups, and an interception – his first of the season.

He is a necessary physical presence for the Trojans’ defense and the more consistent member of the secondary. His hard thumps are tone-setters that need to happen more often as conference play continues.

Loser: Lack of a True Lockdown Corner

Sep 19, 2026; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights wide receiver KJ Duff (8) makes a catchas USC Trojans cornerback Chasen Johnson (27) defends during the first half at SHI Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Cornerbacks Chasen Johnson and Jontez Williams each had turns lining up in front of Duff and both had highlight plays, but for different reasons.

Although Williams was sticky in the red zone, Duff still made an incredible one-handed snag and got a foot down for a score. Then Johnson found himself behind Duff on a deep route, but a last-second lunge helped break up what would have been a huge play. At the same time, that arguably could have been called for pass interference and set the Scarlet Knights up for another chance in the red zone.

Johnson also picked up a pass interference after a 13-yard reception by Duff.

At first, defensive coordinator Gary Patterson did a solid job of shutting down the slant – Duff’s best route – but the size, speed, and strength of the wideout eventually prevailed. Zone coverage can only do so much, and the secondary as a whole has shown to be susceptible to big plays.

If Williams or Johnson cannot follow a No. 1 receiver for a whole game, then Patterson will need to have a tight game plan for the likes of Jeremiah Smith, Charlie Becker, Nick Marsh, and Dakorien Moore.

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