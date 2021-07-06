Jim Mora Jr. Reflects on Legacy of Former UCLA Head Coach Terry Donahue

Terry Donahue the winningest coach in UCLA football history passed away on Sunday, July 4.

Donahue 77, died at his home in Newport Beach after a two-year struggle with cancer. He survived his wife Andrea, daughters Nicole, Michele and Jennifer; and 10 grandchildren.

Donahue left a tremendous legacy. The former coach served as head coach of the UCLA Bruins from 1976 to 1995. During his tenure with USC's crosstown rival the school won a record 151 games, five conference championships and three Rose Bowls. Donahue was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame in 2000.

After his coaching career ended, Donahue became a broadcaster for FOX and CBS Sports. He also served as the San Francisco 49ers' director of player personnel in 1999 and 2000 and general manager from 2001 to 2005.

Terry Donahue [USA TODAY]

All Trojans reached out to former UCLA Head Coach Jim Mora Jr. for a comment on the passing of Donahue:

"I've know Terry most of my life," said Mora. "My dad and Terry worked together at UCLA when I was a kid, Terry was the GM of the 49ers when I coached there, and of course we both served as Head Coach at UCLA. He has had a tremendous influence on me not only professionally, but also in life. Terry was a kind, thoughtful man who brought out the best in those around him. As a coach he inspired his players and staff to always be their best and did so with a positive mindset. My prayers go out to his wife Andrea, and their family."

Current UCLA Head Coach Chip Kelly also passed along his sentiments:

"Since the moment I stepped on campus, he's been an incredible mentor and one of the most authentic, humble and toughest men I've ever met. He loved UCLA with all he had, and I can't express how important his guidance and friendship has been for me."

According to UCLA's Athletic Department, a private service is planned for family, and a Celebration of Life will be scheduled at a later date.

