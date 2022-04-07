Skip to main content

WATCH: USC's Josh Henson Dishes on O-Line Progression

Henson joined USC's staff in 2021.

Josh Henson joined USC's staff as the offensive coordinator and offensive line coach in December of 2021. Henson has 23 years of coaching experience, and spent the past three seasons (2019-21) as the offensive line coach at Texas A&M. 

The new position coach spoke with reporters on Tuesday afternoon, following the Trojans' seventh spring football practice. Henson detailed how USC's offensive line is progressing through spring camp. 

[To Watch Josh Henson's Interview Click The Video Above]

-----

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

Follow All Trojans on Social Media: Twitter, Facebook

Screen Shot 2022-04-06 at 4.12.43 PM
Football

USC QB Caleb Williams 'Digging Deeper' Into Lincoln Riley's Offensive Playbook

By All Trojans Staff5 hours ago
USATSI_16829539
Football

USC Quarterback Miller Moss 'Appreciates' Lincoln Riley's 'Honesty' Amid QB Battle

By All Trojans Staff12 hours ago
Screen Shot 2022-03-23 at 11.05.10 AM
Football

Lincoln Riley Dishes on USC's Quarterback Room Morale

By All Trojans StaffApr 5, 2022
USATSI_17839187
Football

Insider Reveals Interesting Development With Drake Jackson's NFL Draft Process

By Claudette Montana PattisonApr 5, 2022
USATSI_17247685
Football

Calen Bullock Talks Goals For Spring, New USC Coaching Staff

By Talia MassiApr 5, 2022
USATSI_17809003
Football

Report: USC WR Drake London Suffers Mild Injury, Moves Pro Day

By Claudette Montana PattisonApr 4, 2022
Screen Shot 2022-04-04 at 3.32.10 PM
Recruiting

Shaun Nua Wants 'Big, Mean, Ugly, Nasty Looking Guys' at USC

By Claudette Montana PattisonApr 4, 2022
Screen Shot 2022-04-04 at 11.35.35 AM
Football

Lincoln Riley Unleashes Opinion on Korey Foreman 'Hype'

By All Trojans StaffApr 4, 2022