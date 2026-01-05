USC Beats Notre Dame For No. 1 Ranked Transfer Portal Cornerback

USC wasted no time asserting itself once the NCAA transfer portal opened. The Trojans landed the top defensive back available, securing a commitment from Jontez Williams, a proven Big 12 cornerback who arrives as an immediate impact addition to a position of need.

Williams’ decision gives USC one of the most important portal wins of the offseason and one that resonates well beyond the field.

USC Adds an Elite, Proven Cornerback From Iowa State

Jontez Williams stands for a photo during Iowa State Football media day at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames, Friday, Aug. 2, 2024.

Williams transfers to USC Trojans after three productive seasons at Iowa State Cyclones, where he emerged as one of the conference’s most reliable defensive backs. Across 32 career games with 19 starts, Williams recorded 67 tackles, five interceptions, and double-digit passes defended. His performance placed him atop the 2026 transfer portal rankings. Both 247Sports and On3 rank Williams as the No. 1 cornerback available in the portal and a top-40 overall transfer prospect.

Before a season-ending knee injury cut his 2025 campaign short after five games, Williams was playing some of the best football of his career. He allowed just eight receptions on 15 targets for 34 yards and did not surrender a touchdown. Advanced metrics reinforced the production. According to Pro Football Focus, Williams earned an 83.5 overall defensive grade, an 84.5 coverage grade, and an elite 87.1 tackling grade.

At 5-foot-11 and 200 pounds, Williams brings physicality, experience, and polish. With DeCarlos Nicholson out of eligibility and safety Kamari Ramsey is headed to the 2026 NFL Draft, USC needed an instant contributor on the outside. Williams projects as a plug-and-play starter who should command heavy snaps in 2026.

A Direct Blow to Notre Dame at a Pivotal Moment

Nov 30, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA: Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley and Notre Dame Fighting Irish head coach Marcus Freeman shake hands after the game at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.

Williams’ commitment also lands as a clear recruiting win over Notre Dame Fighting Irish and a symbolic one. Notre Dame had Williams firmly at the top of its portal board and was scheduled to host him for an official visit later this week. Instead, after visiting Los Angeles, Williams shut down his recruitment and committed to USC. The decision came just hours after Notre Dame missed on Michigan State wide receiver Nick Marsh, compounding a frustrating stretch for the Irish in the portal.

While USC and Notre Dame will not meet on the field for the foreseeable future following the indefinite pause of their rivalry series, the competitive tension between the programs remains very real on the recruiting trail.

Landing the No. 1 cornerback in the portal, one Notre Dame believed it had a legitimate chance to sign, underscores USC’s ability to win head-to-head battles even without an annual matchup driving the narrative. For the Trojans, it’s a reminder that the rivalry may be dormant on Saturdays, but it is far from irrelevant in roster construction.

A Reunion Looms With Williams’ Former Head Coach

Oct 19, 2024; Ames, Iowa, USA: Iowa State Cyclones defensive back Jontez Williams (3) celebrates after his interception to seal the game against the UCF Knights at Jack Trice Stadium. The Cyclones beat the Knights 38 to 35.

There’s also an added layer to Williams’ arrival in Los Angeles. He played under coach Matt Campbell at Iowa State before Campbell departed in December to take the head coaching job at Penn State Nittany Lions.

Shortly after arriving in Happy Valley, Campbell hired USC defensive coordinator D'Anton Lynn, creating a rare overlap between the programs. USC is scheduled to visit Penn State next season, setting up a reunion that will feature Williams facing his former head coach and the Trojans matching up against their former defensive coordinator.

For Williams, the matchup adds personal stakes to his final collegiate season. For USC, it’s another reminder that this portal addition carries impact beyond the stat sheet. The Trojans didn’t just fill a roster hole. They landed the best cornerback available, beat out a national rival, and added a veteran defender who could shape their defensive identity in 2026.