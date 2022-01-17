Skip to main content

JT Daniels Expected To Make Big Decision On Future With Georgia

Georgia quarterback JT Daniels is expected to enter the transfer portal according to several reports.

Former USC quarterback JT Daniels is expected to enter the NCAA transfer portal, according to a report Monday by DawgNation

Daniels began his college career at USC in 2018. He spent two seasons with the Trojans before joining the Bulldogs. During the 2018-19 seasons, Daniels tallied 241 completions for 397 attempts, 2,887 yards and 15 touchdowns. He lost the starting job to quarterback Kedon Slovis after suffering a season ending injury.

Daniels saw action during his first season with the Bulldogs [2020]. He threw for 1,231 yards, 10 touchdowns and two interceptions. He began the 2021 season as Georgia’s starting quarterback, but was later replaced by QB Stetson Bennett, who led Georgia to its first national championship win since 1980.

Daniels was a five-star quarterback out of Mater Dei High School [Santa Ana, Calif.]. He ranked as the No. 2 overall player in California for the 2018 recruiting class. 

