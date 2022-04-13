Former USC QB JT Daniels Commits To West Virginia

Daniels entered the transfer portal this offseason, after spending two seasons at Georgia and one at USC.

Former USC quarterback JT Daniels committed to West Virginia on Wednesday, according to ESPN. Daniels spent the past two seasons at Georgia and the 2019 season at USC.

"Going up and down the roster, I feel like they have very, very good pieces everywhere," Daniels told ESPN. "It feels like a great fit for quarterback. I feel like there's a really, really, really good team that I'm going to step into and do my part to contribute."

Daniels chose West Virginia over Missouri and Oregon State. He visited all three programs after entering the transfer portal this offseason. Now, the Southern California native will reunite with former offensive coordinator at USC, Graham Harrell.

Harrell accepted a position at WVU, after leaving USC in 2021.

"It definitely helped knowing Graham coming into it and having a really good relationship with him," Daniels said. "Knowing that I trust that offense and that system, and I believe in it. I also feel really comfortable with Coach Brown and the ideas that he has and the way that he runs a program."

West Virginia opens up their 2022 season on September 1 against Pitt. Daniels will face former teammate Kedon Slovis, who joined the Panthers in December.

