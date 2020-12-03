JuJu Smith Schuster Scores Steelers Only Offensive Touchdown, Pittsburgh Stays Perfect

For the first time in modern NFL history, the league has had at least one game played on all seven days of the week over the course of the season after the perfect Pittsburgh Steelers hosted the Baltimore Ravens on Wednesday afternoon. JuJu Smith-Schuster scored the only offensive touchdown for the Steelers in a sloppy divisional rivalry to help Pittsburgh move to 11-0 and stay undefeated with a 19-14 win.

The Steelers were up 12-7 when Ben Rothlisberger found Smith-Schuster on back-to-back pass plays while in the red zone during the fourth quarter. The first throw was to the left flat, and JuJu put a nasty stiff arm into Ravens defensive back Tramon Williams for an 8-yard gain.

Two plays later on the next pass attempt, Rothlisberger hit the former USC receiver for the 1-yard touchdown to give Pittsburgh a 12-point lead with 13:20 left in the game. This was Smith-Schuster’s sixth TD of the 2020 season. The third-year wide-out finished with eight receptions for 37 yards and the game-sealing touchdown. JuJu now has 66 receptions for 572 yards through 11 games.

The Ravens had 23 players test positive for COVID-19 since November 23, including 2019 MVP and starting quarterback Lamar Jackson, which forced the game that was expected to be played during primetime on Thanksgiving night, to be moved and played six days later. It was only the second NFL game played on a Wednesday in the modern era since the New York Giants and Dallas Cowboys opened the 2012 season on Wednesday night due to former President Barack Obama's speech at the Democratic National Convention.

The game was as weird as the circumstances that it was played under, that being a regular season matchup that was played during the middle of the day after being changed a total of five times due to COVID-19 related issues and the lighting of the Rockefeller tree. The first quarter featured four turnovers, but then both teams settled down for the remainder of the game. There still wasn't much offense from either team, which made Smith-Schuster's touchdown the difference maker to keep the Steelers perfect.

JuJu and Pittsburgh will look to stay unbeaten when they play the Washington Football Team on Monday.

