JuJu Smith-Schuster Joins New Agency Prior to Contract Year With Steelers

JuJu Smith-Schuster will re-enter free agency after the 2021 season, but this time a new agency will be present for his contract negotiations.

Smith-Schuster has left his former agency Roc Nation, and joins agent Chafie Fields at Wasserman Media Group’s sports division. Roc Nation was founded by rapper Jay Z, and has worked closely with Smith-Schuster during his time in the NFL. While at Roc Nation the Steelers wideout has worked with agents Kim Miale and manager Jisset Pena.

Wasserman Media Group has a reputation of representing some of the biggest names in pro-sports. Other clients of Smith-Schuster's new agent include Dallas Cowboys wideout Amari Cooper and San Francisco 49ers defensive lineman Arik Armstead.

The former USC Trojan signed a one-year deal with the Steelers worth $8 million this offseason. He produced 97 catches for 831 yards and nine touchdowns in 2020. Despite having offers from other NFL teams, Smith-Schuster decided to bet on himself and sign a short-term deal worth less with Pittsburgh.

[READ: JuJu Smith-Schuster: 'Baltimore Fans Would Destroy Me']

However, this offseason's negotiations will be much different. Smith-Schuster will look to re-sign with the Steelers or another NFL team for a long-term, more lucrative deal. The good news is, he has one of the best in the business to help him make that happen after the 2021 season ends.

----

You may also like:

[Expert Evaluates USC Football Commit Mykel Williams]

[Insider Makes Bold Prediction for Colts WR Michael Pittman Jr.]

----

Be sure to stay locked into AllTrojans all the time!

Follow AllTrojans on Twitter: @SI_AllTrojans

Follow Claudette Montana Pattison on Twitter: @claudette_mp

Like and follow AllTrojans on Facebook

Subscribe on YOUTUBE!

For more USC news visit www.alltrojans.com