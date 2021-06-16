Insider Makes Bold Prediction for Michael Pittman Jr. in 2021

The former USC star could be destined for a breakout year.

Former USC wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. returns for his second season with the Indianapolis Colts.

Pittman Jr. was drafted in the 2020 NFL Draft by Indy, and had a solid rookie campaign last season. During the COVID-19 era he amassed 40 receptions, 503 yards and one touchdown.

With new quarterback Carson Wentz on the Colt's roster, it appears the duo are projected to become one of the most exciting pass-catching pairs of 2021. According to NFL.com senior analyst Gil Brandt, ranks the two at No. 7.

"One of the reasons Carson Wentz failed in Philadelphia was a dearth of reliable receiving options, and the hope is he won't experience that same problem after being traded to the Colts this offseason.

Though T.Y. Hilton is 31, he's coming off a strong close to the 2020 season (24 catches for 408 yards and four touchdowns in Weeks 12-16), while third-year pro Parris Campbell, who has struggled with injuries but shown promise, is another player to keep an eye on.

But I'm particularly interested to see how Wentz works with Michael Pittman Jr. The 2020 second-round pick didn't exactly pop as a rookie, dealing with a leg injury that required surgery. He ranked 11th among all rookie receivers in catches (40) and 10th in yards (503) last season -- but I think he's got the potential to double those numbers in 2021.

The sample size is small, but the three games in which Pittman was targeted seven-plus times were also among his most productive, with the receiver accounting for 13 catches and 185 yards (14.2 yards per catch) in those contests."

Pittman Jr. missed part of the 2020 season due to a leg injury. This season he has the opportunity to make some noise and possibly clinch the WR1 role.

