Did JuJu Smith-Schuster's Comment On Deandre Hopkins Instagram Allude To Future In Pittsburgh?

The former USC wide receiver will be a free agent going into the 2021 offseason.

JuJu Smith-Schuster has some words for the NFL's newest free agent J.J. Watt.

The former USC wide receiver hijacked Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Deandre Hopkins Instagram post lobbying for Watt to join Mike Tomlin's team.

In a sentimental post, Hopkins wrote, "lets finish what we started...", Smith-Schuster responded "come play with your brothers lol."

Although the former Houston Texans defensive end announced his departure from the team on Friday, he has quickly become one of the most sought after free agents on the market.

After spending 10 seasons with the Texans, the NFL reported that the three time defensive player of the year sat down with owner Cal McNair, and the two mutually agreed to part ways. Although nearly every team in the NFL could make a plea to get Watt on their roster, the decision will come down to roster and salary cap space.

Sports Illustrated's AllSteelers writes, "The Steelers currently find themselves in a cap space predicament. Pittsburgh is expected to be -$15 million over the salary cap. They're expected to meet with quarterback Ben Roethlisberger to negotiate his $41.25 million cap hit this season and will search for other ways to clear enough space to resign some of their 24 free agents and dig into the market of players.

Despite their difficult cap situation, though, the Steelers are still the top team to land Watt. According to BetOnline.ag, Pittsburgh currently leads the NFL at 3/2 odds to sign the third Watt brother."

Although landing Watt could be a huge gain for Steeler nation, the bigger takeaway from Deandre Hopkins Instagram post was JuJu Smith-Schuster’s comment, potentially hinting his return to Pittsburgh.

Smith-Schuster will enter free agency this offseason, and it is not yet confirmed if the Steelers will re-sign the four-year wide receiver. The TikTok star is expected to be a very expensive and highly coveted prospect entering the free agent market this offseason.

Although Steelers fans would love to see the former USC wideout return to Heinz Field, several news outlets have reported that multiple teams could be interested in Smith-Schuster.

According to NBC Sports, "John Clayton of 710 ESPN in Seattle said recently on 93.7 The Fan in Pittsburgh that the Raiders are “very interested” in signing Smith-Schuster."

In his four seasons with the Steelers, he has shown that he can be very effective from the slot, and he brings four years of NFL experience to the table. Smith-Schuster played in 58 games, had 308 receptions, 3,726 yards, and 26 touchdowns. He also had a career high of nine touchdowns in 2020.

JuJu Smith-Schuster hits the free agency market on March 17 [per NBC Sports], but his comment on Hopkins Instagram could have alluded to the fact that he would like to remain with the Steelers franchise going forward.

-----

You may also like:

[USC OL Alijah Vera-Tucker To Colts?]

[USC Hoops Defeats Washington State]

[J.J. Watt Released by Houston, Are Watson and Darnold Next?]

-----

Be sure to stay locked into AllTrojans all the time!

Follow Claudette Montana Pattison on Twitter: @claudette_mp

Follow AllTrojans on Twitter: @SI_AllTrojans

Like and follow AllTrojans on Facebook

For more USC news visit www.alltrojans.com