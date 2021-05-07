Report: USC Bids Farewell to Star Linebacker, Next Stop Texas

Palaie Gaoteote will join the Longhorns for the 2021 season...

This just in...

According to Matt Zenitz of AlDot.com, USC linebacker Palaie Gaoteote intends on leaving the Trojans for Steve Sarkisian's Longhorns.

He writes, "The expectation is that former USC linebacker Palaie Gaoteote will transfer to Texas, per sources. Former five-star recruit who was a starter at USC last year before suffering a season-ending injury. Had 58 tackles in eight games in 2019."

Gaoteote, who entered the NCAA transfer portal in December has two years of eligibility remaining.

2020 season got off to a frustrating start for the Las Vegas native. After starting in USC's first two games, he was forced to miss the others due to laceration across his head against Arizona. Gaoteote entered concussion protocol after the injury and was sidelined for the remainder of the season.

The 6'2", 250-pound defender is known for his high-impact tackles. In his career at USC he has totaled 105 tackles, including 7.5 for losses for 21 yards (with two sacks for minus 11 yards). He has appeared in 20 games, with 14 starts.

The USC-Texas connection has been strong over the past couple of months. Texas hired former USC head coach Steve Sarkisian after his National Championship run with the Alabama Crimson Tide. Texas also lost three players to Southern California in Keaontay Ingram, Malcolm Epps, and Xavion Alford who all transferred to USC.

Gaoteote came to USC back in 2018 from Bishop Gorman High School. He picked USC over Ohio State, and is currently the highest rated former recruit in the 2020-21 transfer portal.

