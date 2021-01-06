Kedon Slovis Heisman Odds Revealed

Now that DeVonta Smith has won the 2020 Heisman Trophy, it's time to look ahead at next year.

Now that the 2020 Heisman Trophy has been awarded to the 86th annual winner - Alabama's DeVonta Smith, it's time to look ahead the candidates for 2021.

BetOnline Heisman Odds

Spencer Rattler +500

D.J. Uiagalelei +700

Sam Howell +700

Bryce Young +1200

D'Eriq King +1200

JT Daniels +1200

Kedon Slovis +1200

SportsLine Heisman Odds

Spencer Rattler +300

D.J. Uiagalelei +400

Sam Howell +600

D'Eriq King +750

Bryce Young +1000

Kedon Slovis +1200

At the top of the chart is Oklahoma quarterback Spencer Rattler. Rattler is in his second season with the Sooners and saw play action in 2019 and 2020. The redshirt freshman has gained attention this year leading Oklahoma to a 9-2 overall record and going 214-for-317 completion/attempts with a 67.5% completion percentage and 3,031 yards.

In second place is Clemons' D.J. Uiagalelei who served as a backup to 2020 Heisman candidate Trevor Lawrence. Lawrence announced on January 6th, that he would enter the NFL Draft thus Uiagalelei is the next man up.

Uiagalelei is a California native from St.John Bosco HS and was ranked the No.10 recruit overall nationally. The freshman led the Clemson Tigers to a 47-40 upset over the Fighting Irish and went 78-for-117 completion/attempts with a 66.7% completion percentage on 914 yards this year.

Let's jump down to spot No.6 on BetOnline's odds and No.7 on SportsLine's odds. USC quarterback Kedon Slovis has graced the Heisman Trophy watch list for the 2021 year. Slovis burst onto the scene as a freshman after former USC QB JT Daniels went down with an ACL tear.

[READ: JT Daniels Is Just Getting Started]

In 2019 he completed 282-of-392 passes (71.9%) for 3,502 yards with 30 TDs and 9 interceptions. He was third nationally in completion percentage (.719, second in Pac-12), seventh in passing efficiency (167.6, second in Pac-12), and ninth in passing yards (291.8, second in Pac-12). This year Slovis returned as QB1 for USC's short six game season.

He finished the 2020 year completing 117-of-264 passes for a 67.0% completion rate and 1,921 yards. To add, Slovis had 17 touchdowns and seven interceptions. He was best known for his composure during the down to the wire moments, as USC had several last minute victories this year.

Slovis finished No.18 nationally for completion percentage in 2020. Per ESPN, he finished No.11 nationally for QBR in 2019 and No.25 in 2020.

[READ: Twitter Reacts to Tyler Vaughns Declaring for NFL Draft]

For more USC news visit www.alltrojans.com. Follow us on Twitter.