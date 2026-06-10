USC Trojans Recruit Feels Special Connection After Offer

The USC Trojans turned their focus toward locating non-2027 talents during June. Including dishing out offers at a familiar place to them on the recruiting trail: Mater Dei High School of Santa Ana.

USC thrived with Amon-Ra St. Brown recently who was a past Monarchs star. Trojans legend and Heisman Trophy winning quarterback Matt Leinart is a Mater Dei alum. Now USC will feature five-star tight end Mark Bowman and four-star wide receiver find Kayden Dixon-Wyatt as its next potential stars from MD.

Class of 2029 Mater Dei running back Asir Nembhard rose as the latest to land on USC's early recruitment board. Nemhard spoke exclusively with Lorenzo Reyna of USC Trojans on SI why the Trojans are immediately winning him over.

Asir Nemhard Liking USC Already

Southern California Trojans wide receiver Tanook Hines (16) runs with the ball during the first half against the Oregon Ducks at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

Nembhard officially received his USC offer on June 3. He claimed at the time the Trojans opportunity "felt special" and cited running backs coach Anthony Jones as the man offering.

Most definitely counting ALL of my blessings but honestly I have to say this one felt really special!!! With deepest gratitude and appreciation, I am proud to say I received an offer to @uscfb!!! Thank you Coach @Anthonyjonesfb, Coach @LincolnRiley, Mr. Bowden, Mr. @DrebrownUSC… pic.twitter.com/ETyGj3hC6F — Asir (@AsirNembhard) June 3, 2026

He added how general manager Chad Bowden, assistant general manager Dre Brown and coach Lincoln Riley helped extend the offer to him.

Nembhard still feels the same energy about USC in diving more deep into his personal thoughts on the Trojans.

"Honestly, it’s always a great feeling to get recognized by any program. But being recognized by a top program like USC in my freshman year, with the possibility to play home, is special," Nembhard told USC Trojans on SI.

Mater Dei Connection Major Selling Point for Asir Nembhard

Dec 12, 2020; Pasadena, California, USA; Southern California Trojans wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (8) celebrates at the end of the game against the UCLA Bruins at Rose Bowl. USC defeated UCLA 43-38. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

By now it's a given that anyone who breaks out for Mater Dei grabs the attention of college football coaches. Especially at nearby USC.

Nembhard, though, enters the picture as an early Monarch talent to watch for the next few years. The 5-9 back loves the history the Trojans have with past Mater Dei stars. But he also unveiled another aspect that draws him close to USC early.

"Not only the Mater Dei connection, I was born in LA but my football journey started in San Diego and the USC history there is crazy too," Nembhard said. "Especially with Marcus Allen and of course Reggie Bush."

Indeed the revered Heisman Trophy winners of 1981 and 2005 hail from the 619 region. It's the same area where USC plucked 2027 five-star athlete Honor Fa'alave-Johnson from, and the MD angle makes the Trojans all the more attractive for Nembhard early.

"Going to the campus and seeing guys like Mark Bowman, Kayden Dixon-Wyatt, Sean Scott, Tom Tom [defensive tackle Tomuhini Topui], Danny Lang...guys that I shared the field with last year makes the atmosphere even better," Nembhard said.

Traits that Show why Asir Nembhard is a Coveted Recruit

Sep 6, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) hands off the ball to running back Waymond Jordan (2) during the first half against the Georgia Southern Eagles at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Nembhard looks advanced already for his age group. He brings some early uncanny speed and power that's not often seen out of incoming sophomore running backs.

He runs like he's shot out of a cannon. Then mixes breakaway speed with power to finish off his runs. Nembhard got his feet wet early at the varsity level with Mater Dei in 2025.

"If I had to narrow it down, I would say my vision and the fact that I’m really comfortable between the tackles are what separates me from other backs," Nembhard said regarding his strengths.

Now he's developed this big picture vision of building off his 185-yard debut from last season.

"In terms of improvements, I’m working on everything," he said. "People label me as a 'shifty' back but I’ve always tried to be really good all around from blocking, running efficiently inside and outside, being dynamic in open space, being hard to tackle, and for sure catching out of the backfield. So I’m trying to get better everywhere."

USC isn't his only offer. Big Ten rival UCLA also offered, which came in May. Arizona entered his picture even earlier in April with its offer. North Carolina also extended a four-year opportunity to him. But he plans to visit USC "as often as possible."

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook , and X for the latest news.