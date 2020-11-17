AllTrojans
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Recruiting

Kedon Slovis Leads Pac-12 In Passing Yards

Claudette Montana Pattison

Week two of Pac-12 football is officially under wraps, let's take a look at how the Trojans' are stacking up statically among other Pac-12 teams.

Pac-12 Individual Leaders

Passing Yards

Kedon Slovis leads the Pac-12 yet again in passing yards. The USC QB has 353 yards to date, behind him is Arizona QB Grant Gunnell (286) and Washington State QB Jayden de Laura (274). 

Receiving Yards

WR Amon-Ra St. Brown comes in at No.3 for receiving yards in the Pac-12 with 106.5 to date. Ahead of him are Arizona wideout Tayvian Cunningham (110) and Washington State wide receiver Renard Bell (109).

Passing Touchdowns

Slovis' graces the top five leaders for touchdowns in the Pac-12. Coming in at No.1 is UCLA QB Dorian Thompson-Robinson (7 TD). No.2 (Oregon) Tyler Sough (5 TD), No.3 Jayden de Laura (WSU) with (4 TD) and Slovis' (USC) ranks at No.4 with (3 TD).

[READ: Four Pac-12 Teams Grace SI All American Top 25 Recruiting Class List]

Sacks

Drake Jackson ranks third on the sacks leaders board in the Pac-12 with two sacks. At No.1 is UCLA LB Caleb Johnson (2.5), and No.2 Washington OLB Zion Tupuola- Fetui (2).

WATCH: Clay Helton Talks Scouting Utah

Pac-12 Passing/Rushing Leaders

USC ranks No.1 overall in total passing yards per game (353) and No.7 overall in total rushing yards per game (174).

Pac-12 Total Offense Leaders

USC ranks No.2 overall in total offensive yards. Ahead of the Trojans is the Oregon Ducks. The Ducks finished week two with (1077) TOT OFF and (538.5) YPG. USC finished with (1054) TOT OFF and (527.0) YGP.

[READ: 10 Things to Know: USC Trojans vs. Utah Utes or Colorado Buffaloes?]

For more USC news visit www.alltrojans.com. Follow us on Twitter.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

AP Polls Keep USC at No. 20 (Week 11)

USC holds the No. 20 spot in the AP Polls after victory over Arizona.

Kim Becker

by

Parcel Man

Four Pac-12 Teams Grace SI All American Top 25 Recruiting Class Rankings List

SI All American has assembled the Top 25 recruiting class rankings for the month of November.

Claudette Montana Pattison

USC vs. Washington State Game Details Announced

USC is slated to take on the Cougs' week five of Pac-12 football.

Claudette Montana Pattison

10 Things to Know: USC Trojans vs. Utah Utes or Colorado Buffaloes?

Will Utah's COVID-19 outbreak change USC's schedule?

BriAmaranthus

USC Injury Update: Another Trojan Diagnosed With Compartment Syndrome

Here is an injury update following the Arizona vs. USC game.

Claudette Montana Pattison

Drake Jackson Voted Trojan Of The Game

Sophomore LB Drake Jackson was voted Trojan of the Game following USC's victory over Arizona.

Claudette Montana Pattison

What's Up With Kedon Slovis' Arm?

The Trojans defeated the Wildcats 34-30 late in the 4th quarter.

Claudette Montana Pattison

by

Parcel Man

USC Basketball: Three Lottery Teams That Should Consider Drafting Onyeka Okongwu

USC’s Onyeka Okongwu seems to be one of the most intriguing and tantalizing prospects the draft has to offer. Yet there seems to be no consensus on how high or low Okongwu will go.

Millard Thomas

USC Alumni React To Arizona Victory

See what USC alumni are saying about the Trojans' 34-30 victory over the Arizona Wildcats.

Claudette Montana Pattison

USC vs. Arizona Live Game Updates

Visit SI All Trojans for your LIVE game updates. USC vs. Arizona 12:30 PM PST/ 1:30 PM MT.

AustinGrad