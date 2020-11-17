Kedon Slovis Leads Pac-12 In Passing Yards

Week two of Pac-12 football is officially under wraps, let's take a look at how the Trojans' are stacking up statically among other Pac-12 teams.

Pac-12 Individual Leaders

Passing Yards

Kedon Slovis leads the Pac-12 yet again in passing yards. The USC QB has 353 yards to date, behind him is Arizona QB Grant Gunnell (286) and Washington State QB Jayden de Laura (274).

Receiving Yards

WR Amon-Ra St. Brown comes in at No.3 for receiving yards in the Pac-12 with 106.5 to date. Ahead of him are Arizona wideout Tayvian Cunningham (110) and Washington State wide receiver Renard Bell (109).

Passing Touchdowns

Slovis' graces the top five leaders for touchdowns in the Pac-12. Coming in at No.1 is UCLA QB Dorian Thompson-Robinson (7 TD). No.2 (Oregon) Tyler Sough (5 TD), No.3 Jayden de Laura (WSU) with (4 TD) and Slovis' (USC) ranks at No.4 with (3 TD).

Sacks

Drake Jackson ranks third on the sacks leaders board in the Pac-12 with two sacks. At No.1 is UCLA LB Caleb Johnson (2.5), and No.2 Washington OLB Zion Tupuola- Fetui (2).

Pac-12 Passing/Rushing Leaders

USC ranks No.1 overall in total passing yards per game (353) and No.7 overall in total rushing yards per game (174).

Pac-12 Total Offense Leaders

USC ranks No.2 overall in total offensive yards. Ahead of the Trojans is the Oregon Ducks. The Ducks finished week two with (1077) TOT OFF and (538.5) YPG. USC finished with (1054) TOT OFF and (527.0) YGP.

