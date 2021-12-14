USC QB Kedon Slovis Reveals 'Criteria' For Transfer Destination

USC quarterback Kedon Slovis entered the NCAA transfer portal on Monday.

While this news shocked some, it was expected by many. Slovis started his junior campaign with high exceptions and goals. Many grouped him as one of the nation’s leading quarterbacks in 2021, as well as a possible Heisman candidate.

Slovis talked about his decision to leave the Trojans' on 247Sports College Football Daily podcast, revealing that he still has more to prove.

"I think going into the year, hoping to be a first or second round pick, and obviously the year wasn't what we wanted, it didn't turn out to be the way we wanted to be," Slovis said.

"Had a coach get fired week two, you know, the rest kind of went from there. But again, I think for me, I just want to bet on myself and I think I'm a better player than, you know, the projections I was seeing at the end of the year. I understand why those projections came back a certain way, but with two years of eligibility remaining there's no reason for me not to not to come back and give it give it another shot."

When it comes to picking a transfer destination, Slovis revealed the 'criteria' he is looking for in his next university.

"I think for me, it's pretty simple. You know, there's lots of great opportunities, but one, an opportunity where I can play or at least compete to play, I think I have a good chance to get a job at. Secondly, I think, you know, overall, just a culture and a team that not only is ready to win, but I think I can identify with and is a positive atmosphere and something that I'm excited to be part of.

That's a pretty easy criteria for me, I think. But I think it's a lot easier said than done. There's only a few programs in the country, I think, not few, it's probably 10 to 15 parts of the country, that really embody that consistently. I'm looking for that program that you know, wants me to be part of it."

Slovis spent three season with the USC Trojans. He has two years of eligibility remaining.

