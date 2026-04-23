Key Star Emerges as USC Trojans' Top 2027 NFL Draft Prospect

As the 2026 NFL Draft class prepares to hear their names called starting Thursday night, it doesn't hurt to take an early look at the next group set to follow in their footsteps. This year's class could see as many as seven USC Trojans hear their names called with prospects ranging from potential top-10 picks to Day 3 steals. But headlining next year's group is a fringe top-five pick prospect in senior quarterback Jayden Maiava.

The senior signal-caller is coming off his first full season as USC’s starter, where he threw for 3,711 yards and 24 touchdowns while leading the Trojans through only their second Big Ten campaign since switching conferences. More importantly, he showed flashes of being more than just productive. He looked like a quarterback capable of elevating the program.

From UNLV Breakout to USC Starting Quarterback

Dec 30, 2025; San Antonio, TX, USA; Southern California Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) throws the ball against the TCU Horned Frogs in the first half during the Alamo Bowl at Alamodome. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Maiava’s path to this point has been anything but traditional. He began his career at UNLV, redshirted in 2022, and then broke out in 2023 after being thrust into action. That season turned him from an under-the-radar recruit into a legitimate transfer portal target. After a brief commitment to Georgia, he ultimately landed at USC, where USC coach Lincoln Riley saw the upside fit for his system.

At first, Maiava sat behind Miller Moss, now of the Louisville Cardinals. But once he got his opportunity late in the 2024 season, he didn’t give the job back. His first start, a 249-yard, three-touchdown performance against the Nebraska Cornhuskers, set the tone. From there, he transitioned from a midseason replacement into a full-time starting quarterback entering 2025.

That development showed up in his production. Maiava led the Big Ten in passing yards and consistently pushed the ball downfield in Riley’s offense. Still, the season wasn’t flawless. Turnovers in key spots and inconsistency against top defenses remain part of the evaluation.

Why 2026 Is the Defining Year for Jayden Maiava

Nov 29, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) poses with fans after the game against the UCLA Bruins at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

This season, Maiava has the chance to prove that he is not a one-hit wonder. USC is not asking Maiava to simply repeat last season. The expectation is that he takes the next step into elite territory, the kind of jump that turns a productive college quarterback into a true NFL prospect. Early preseason rankings already place him among the top quarterbacks in the country, but there is still a gap between “respected” and “feared.”

The situation around him adds another layer. USC is replacing key receiver production, which means Maiava will need to build chemistry with a reshaped group of pass catchers. The offensive line returns intact, and the run game should provide balance, but the burden will still fall on him to drive the offense in big moments.

Maiava will have more than his fair share of opportunities to rise under the bright lights. The Trojans face the last two national champions in the Indiana Hoosiers and Ohio State Buckeyes, along with a perennial College Football Playoff team in the Oregon Ducks. USC's path to the program's first playoff birth will likely come through winning at least two of those three games. Major pressure for a team that was 3-2 against ranked opponents last season.

Building Towards a Heisman Trophy Campaign

Nov 29, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) and head coach Lincoln Riley react after the game against the UCLA Bruins at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Maiava has both the gift and the curse of following a long lineage of former Heisman Trophy-winning quarterbacks developed under coach Lincoln Riley. The gift is that he has the tutelage of someone who has a history of bringing the best out of the quarterback position. The curse is that now the expectation is to continue that lineage by becoming the next one to hoist the illustrious award.

Whether it was Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kyler Murray with the Oklahoma Sooners or Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams, Riley has helped players elevate to No. 1 overall pick status in the past. Maiava may be more like Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts, who still had a lot to prove in the NFL even after a Heisman campaign. But regardless, the track record still shows that Riley raises draft stocks and develops NFL ready starts.

Back in February, coach Riley made it clear that not only does he believe in Maiava's growth, but that he has another gear he can get to.

“He grew so much during the offseason a year ago,” Riley told On3 analyst J.D. PicKell. “Just watching him this last year versus what he was two years ago, it’s almost like watching two completely different people. I still feel like this guy’s got a huge ceiling.”

If that ceiling becomes reality, Maiava won’t just be part of early 2027 NFL Draft conversations. He’ll be near the top of them and potentially etch his name as the next great USC quarterback, keeping the "Quarterback U" title alive and well.

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