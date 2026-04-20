Lincoln Riley Delivers Frank Evaluation on USC's Roster

USC Trojans coach Lincoln Riley is entering his fifth season at the helm in Los Angeles. Riley has high hopes for this 2026 squad, calling it “the most complete roster” he’s had since taking over at USC.

Lincoln Riley Puts High Expectations on USC

Nov 7, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley watches game action against the Northwestern Wildcats during the second half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Lincoln Riley went on The Jim Rome and talked about the 2026 USC team. He’s excited about what is in store for the upcoming season.

“We’re excited. I think this will be the most complete roster we’ve had here at USC. We returned some really good, productive players that we think are teed up to be the best they’ve been in their careers,” Riley said. “We brought in a great class. Signed the No. 1 recruiting class in the country…That combination from a roster standpoint is exciting.”

"This will be the most complete roster we've had here at USC."@LincolnRiley on @uscfb's improvement with the No. 1 recruiting class in the country. pic.twitter.com/YJcZOPHfAu — Jim Rome (@jimrome) April 17, 2026

The most prominent player from the 2025 team retuning for 2026 is quarterback Jayden Maiava. He started all 13 games for the Trojans last season, throwing for a Big Ten leading 3,711 yards along with 24 touchdowns and 10 interceptions. Maiava had the option to declare for the 2026 NFL Draft, but decided to come back to USC for another season.

Quarterbacks playing under Riley have had lots of success and another season for Maiava in the system could end up paying dividends. Riley has coached three different Heisman Trophy winning quarterbacks that ended up being the No. 1 overall pick in the NFL Draft: Baker Mayfield, Kyler Murray, and Caleb Williams.

Could Maiava be a dark horse candidate to do so as well? According to DraftKings Sportsbook, Maiava has the 13th best Heisman Trophy odds at +2500.

USC Seeking First Playoff Appearance

Dec 30, 2025; San Antonio, TX, USA; Southern California Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) carries the ball against the TCU Horned Frogs in the second half during the Alamo Bowl at Alamodome. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

It’s been nearly two decades since USC was consistently competing for conference titles and national championships. Since 2009, USC has only won one conference title and has yet to make it to the College Football Playoff. Riley has his eyes on changing this.

“We came here to win championships. That’s why you come to USC. We feel like this group is certainly prepared and positioned to do that,” Riley said. “It’s going to be a lot of fun to watch USC football here for the next several years.”

Riley was hired by USC following the 2021 regular season in college football. He had been the head coach of the Oklahoma Sooners from 2017-2021, accumulating an overall record of 55-10. Riley led the Sooners to four consecutive Big 12 titles and the playoff three times.

Nov 29, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) and head coach Lincoln Riley react after the game against the UCLA Bruins at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Riley has not had this type of success in his first four seasons with USC. His overall record with the Trojans is 35-18. The best year record wise was his first in 2022. USC went 11-1 in the regular season and made the Pac-12 Championship game. A win and USC would have been in the playoff.

They fell to the Utah Utes and have not played in a conference title game since.

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook , and X for the latest news.