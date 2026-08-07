How Kilian O'Connor's Injury Impacts the USC Trojans Offensive Line

USC Trojans coach Lincoln Riley announced the loss of center Kilian O'Connor to a season-ending injury while speaking to the media on Thursday as festivities around the opening of the Bloom Football Performance Center continued.

The injury to O'Connor contrasts the excitement surrounding fall camp and USC's new facility as the Trojans must navigate the season without one of their more experienced offensive linemen.

Sep 13, 2025; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley stands on the sidelines during the first quarter against the Purdue Boilermakers at Ross-Ade Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Lincoln Riley on Kilian O'Connor's Injury

Riley announced the blow and spoke about the impact it has on the Trojans team.

"Not good news here. Kilian O’Connor suffered an injury yesterday in practice. Had the surgery today, he’ll end up missing the season. So, tough blow for us," Riley said. "Was kind of a non-contact, a freak injury, honestly. Obviously a tough one for us, more than anything from an emotional standpoint, a tremendous leader."

"Tough one for the guys to see. A great reminder for all of our guys just how nothing in this game is every guaranteed. And so, we're fortunate enough to have enough depth on the O-line that we've been working on to be able to continue to forward," the USC coach continued.

O'Connor earned a scholarship before the 2025 season after playing his way onto the field in multiple games as a redshirt freshman and sophomore, and Riley noted how the team will miss the leadership of O'Connor.

Dec 27, 2024; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley embraces offensive lineman Kilian O'Connor (67) after the game against the Texas A&M Aggies at Allegiant Stadium. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Riley even mentioned that the Trojans may still vote O'Connor as a team captain for the season, despite him being sidelined with an injury.

Injury Impact on USC Trojans Offensive Line

O'Connor was injured at the end of the 2025 season, and he missed time during the spring while making his return to the field. As a result, the Trojans have some experience of putting together an offensive line without O'Connor, often shifting versatile USC offensive lineman Tobias Raymond to center.

With former Trojans offensive lineman J'Onre Reed no longer an option to fill in at center for O'Connor, Raymond seems tabbed for the job. Raymond started at left guard throughout USC's season but shifted out to tackle if needed.

Interior depth in the USC offensive line room like Kaylon Miller and Micah Banuelos received valuable experience in 2025 as the Trojans dealt with injuries to Alani Noa and Elijah Paige, in addition to O'Connor.

Jul 24, 2025; Las Vegas, NV, USA; USC offensive lineman Elijah Paige speaks to the media during the Big Ten NCAA college football media days at Mandalay Bay Resort. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Paige and Noa are expected to return to the starting offensive line, but will one of Banuelos or Miller slide into the starting role with Raymond potentially shifting to center?

The injury to any player, let alone an expected starter, is unfortunate, but Riley and the USC coaching staff have a majority of fall camp to test out different combinations and find the best group of five offensive linemen before the season opener.

Trojans fans will get their first glimpse at the USC offensive line and the rest of the team when they take the field against San Jose State in the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on Aug. 29.

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