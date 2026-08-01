USC Football Offseason Recap: Where Trojans Improved and Where It Didn't

The USC Trojans enter the 2026 season again with one of the most talented offenses in college football. Several position groups on the Trojans' roster will determine their fate of finally breaking through and making the College Football Playoff this season.

Trojans coach Lincoln Riley has the roster to reach the CFP, which includes key returners and a few valuable transfer portal commits. The Trojans also see the arrival of the No. 1-ranked 2026 recruiting class, which has several key stars who could make an immediate impact for the Trojans.

Jul 28, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; USC Football head coach Lincoln Riley speaks during Media Days at Hilton Chicago. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With fall camp underway for the Trojans, here’s a breakdown of one position group that improved for USC this offseason and one that didn’t as the team prepares for its season opener against the San Jose State Spartans on Aug. 29 at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum

Improved Position: Offensive Line

Oct 28, 2023; Berkeley, California, USA; USC Trojans offensive lineman Elijah Paige (72) during halftime against the California Golden Bears at California Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

An efficient offensive line that protects the quarterback consistently is one of the biggest keys for a college football team to compete for a championship. Entering this season with the return of star quarterback Jayden Maiava, who led the Big Ten in passing last year and is an underrated contender for the Heisman Trophy, the Trojans also return an experienced offensive line to protect him.

Key returners for the Trojans' offensive line that look to provide consistent protection for Maiava this season include left tackle Elijah Paige, offensive guards Tobias Raymond and Alani Noa, right tackle Justin Tauanuu, and center Killian O’Connor.

The Trojans also bring in one of the top offensive line recruits in the 2026 recruiting class with the addition of Keenyi Pepe. The 6-foot-7, 330-pound offensive tackle out of IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida, is rated as the No. 5 player nationally and the No. 1 offensive tackle in the 2026 recruiting class.

With his talent, it’ll be interesting to see how quickly of an impact Pepe will have on the Trojans' offensive line this season. Fall camp will provide an early look at Pepe’s potential. Last season, the Trojans' offensive line was among the best in the country in preventing sacks, a strength they look to build on this season.

Didn’t Improve: Linebackers

Dec 30, 2025; San Antonio, TX, USA; Southern California Trojans linebacker Desman Stephens II (23) celebrates against the TCU Horned Frogs in the second half during the Alamo Bowl at Alamodome. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This offseason, the Trojans suffered four major losses to the transfer portal at the linebacker position with the departure of Matai Tagoa’i, AJ Tuitele, Anthony Beavers Jr., and Popo Aguirre. While the Trojans did bring in Washington Huskies transfer linebacker Deven Bryant, the group remains the most inexperienced on USC’s roster.

Key returners at linebacker for the Trojans include Desman Stephens II and Jadyn Waker. Ta’Mere Robinson and Elijah Newby are also key depth pieces at linebacker for the Trojans entering the season.

The performance of Stephens and Walker is key for the Trojans' linebacker room, as the two must be leaders at the position. Last season, Stephens and Walker finished the season combining for 122 total tackles, one forced fumble, and one sack for the Trojans.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook , and X for the latest news.