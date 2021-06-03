LOOK: USC Freshman Participate in Summer Workouts

As the Trojans continue to prepare for the 2021 season, new freshman enrollees join USC's summer workouts.

The USC Trojans are back in action.

USC football posted photos on social media of veteran players and some new faces conditioning during summer workouts.

LOOK: USC football vets participate in workouts

Left to Right: RB Keaontay Ingram, OLB Drake Jackson, WR Drake London, CB Chris Steele

Several members of the 2021 class have now joined the Trojans on campus. OL Maximus Gibbs, CB Ceyair Wright and WR Kyron Ware-Hudson were all photographed during a training session.

LOOK: USC freshman workout on campus

Left to Right: Maximus Gibbs, Ceyair Wright and Kyron Ware-Hudson

On May 30, USC released photos of the Trojans new 2021 summer enrollees moving into their new homes at USC.

Among the group was Mater Dei WR Kyron Ware-Hudson, Carrollwood Day TE Michael Trigg, Monterey Trail CB Prophet Brown, and St. John Bosco OL Maximus Gibbs.

These summer enrollees joined USC's 2021 spring enrollees who joined the squad in January.

USC had several players enroll early, which included Corner Canyon QB Jaxson Dart, Bishop Alemany QB Miller Moss, Grace Brethren DL Jay Toia, Narbonne ATH Anthony Beavers Jr., Katy HS RB Brandon Campbell, Desert Pines WR Michael Jackson, John Muir HS DB Calen Bullock, Warren HS DB Xamarion Gordon, Lake Travis HS TE Lake McRee and Lincoln HS LB Julien Simon.

*Note: Jay Toia has entered the transfer portal*

