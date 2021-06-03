Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
FootballBasketballRecruitingSI.com
Search

LOOK: USC Freshman Participate in Summer Workouts

As the Trojans continue to prepare for the 2021 season, new freshman enrollees join USC's summer workouts.
Author:
Publish date:

The USC Trojans are back in action.

USC football posted photos on social media of veteran players and some new faces conditioning during summer workouts. 

LOOK: USC football vets participate in workouts 

Left to Right: RB Keaontay Ingram, OLB Drake Jackson, WR Drake London, CB Chris Steele

Several members of the 2021 class have now joined the Trojans on campus. OL Maximus Gibbs, CB Ceyair Wright and WR Kyron Ware-Hudson were all photographed during a training session. 

LOOK: USC freshman workout on campus

Left to RightMaximus Gibbs, Ceyair Wright and Kyron Ware-Hudson

On May 30, USC released photos of the Trojans new 2021 summer enrollees moving into their new homes at USC.

Among the group was Mater Dei WR Kyron Ware-Hudson, Carrollwood Day TE Michael Trigg, Monterey Trail CB Prophet Brown, and St. John Bosco OL Maximus Gibbs

These summer enrollees joined USC's 2021 spring enrollees who joined the squad in January.

USC had several players enroll early, which included Corner Canyon QB Jaxson Dart, Bishop Alemany QB Miller Moss, Grace Brethren DL Jay Toia, Narbonne ATH Anthony Beavers Jr., Katy HS RB Brandon Campbell, Desert Pines WR Michael Jackson, John Muir HS DB Calen Bullock, Warren HS DB Xamarion Gordon, Lake Travis HS TE Lake McRee and Lincoln HS LB Julien Simon.

*Note: Jay Toia has entered the transfer portal*

----

You may also like:

[READ: Insider Reveals USC Freshman Will Pay Jim Harbaugh a Visit]

[READ: Dishonored Ex-USC Star Receives CFB HOF Nomination]

----

Be sure to stay locked into AllTrojans all the time!

Follow AllTrojans on Twitter: @SI_AllTrojans

Follow Claudette Montana Pattison on Twitter: @claudette_mp

Like and follow AllTrojans on Facebook

Subscribe on YOUTUBE!

For more USC news visit www.alltrojans.com

_DSC3363
Football

LOOK: USC Freshman Participate in Summer Workouts

USATSI_11879095
Football

Insider Reveals USC Freshman Will Pay Jim Harbaugh a Visit

USATSI_15277414
Football

Three Ways USC Can Improve in 2021 if Clay Helton Wants to Keep His Job

USATSI_13388503
Football

Dishonored Ex-USC Trojan Receives CFB HOF Nomination

USATSI_12813834
Football

USC Freshman Speaks Out After Entering NCAA Transfer Portal

Screen Shot 2021-05-24 at 10.23.05 AM
Recruiting

Initial SI All-American Class of 2022 Team Recruiting Rankings Has USC Outside Top 20

Screen Shot 2021-05-24 at 10.23.05 AM
Recruiting

Breaking: USC Lands Local 22' Wide Receiver

B75BB551-89E9-4110-B18B-E7C184569206
Football

USC Football: Drake Jackson Poised For Breakout Season