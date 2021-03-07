Report Reveals 'Mutual Interest' On New Deal Between Giants and Former USC Defender

The former USC star put up career-high numbers in 2020 as he looks to cash-out in free agency this offseason.

The New York Giants have made it very clear that they want defensive lineman Leonard Williams to remain in East Rutherford long-term.

After all, the former USC star is coming off of the best year of his career in 2020. Not to mention that the Giants defense was superb last year, and one main reason why is due to Williams’ disruptive play on the line of scrimmage.

The former No.3 overall pick secured 11.5 sacks this past season, which was a career-best and ranked seventh in the NFL. Williams contributed 14 tackles for loss, 30 QB hits and 57 total tackles while appearing in all 16 games for the Giants.

Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News reported that there is mutual interest on a new deal between Williams and New York, but "they just have to make the money work."

Keeping the 6-foot-5 defensive lineman on the roster would go a long way toward helping the Giants compete for an NFC East title in 2021. The challenge for head coach Joe Judge and General Manager David Gettleman will be the money.

The Giants currently ranked No.25 in the NFL for remaining salary cap space in 2021. [per Spotrac]

Both sides attempted to negotiate a new contract last year but failed to come to an agreement, leading Williams to play out the 2020 season on the franchise tag.

Williams made $16.1 million in 2020 on the franchise tag and the number will jump to $19.35 million or $21.34 million in 2021, depending on whether he is ruled a defensive end or defensive tackle.

Williams continues to wait on the NFLPA to settle a grievance over his position, which would impact the cost of a second franchise tag and potentially make him more expensive as a free agent.

New York Daily News writer, Pat Leonard projected it would take a $20 million per year deal to re-sign the 26-year-old in free agency this off-season.

Whether or not the former Trojan will return to the Big Apple in 2021 and beyond is still up in the air. But at least the two sides have shown interest in having Williams return, which is a positive sign for Giant fans.

