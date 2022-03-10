Skip to main content

EX-Trojan Provides Honest Reaction To Lincoln Riley's $17 Million Dollar House

Riley's new Southern California home went viral on Wednesday.

On Wednesday, it was reported that USC head coach Lincoln Riley purchased a new home in Palos Verdes, Calif, according to Dirt.com. Writer Wendy Bowman reports that Riley purchased the home for $17 million dollars.

USA TODAY

USA TODAY

Many USC and Oklahoma fans took to social media to share their thoughts on Riley's new real estate. Former USC running back LenDale White was among the group to share his opinion on social media.

According to Bowman, "the historic Spanish Revival-style residence is known as the “Roessler Estate,” and was the onetime home of Fred Roessler, the first mayor of Palos Verdes Estates.

Nestled on gated, 3.17-acre bluff overlooking the ocean, in the affluent Palos Verdes Estates enclave, the stucco and terracotta-roof structure is fronted by a circular motorcourt, and then double Old World-style doors open to an enclosed courtyard crowned by a tiered fountain."

Riley was named USC head coach on November 28. He previously spent five seasons at Oklahoma and led the Sooners to four Big 12 titles and four New Year’s Six bowls.

