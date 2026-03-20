Lincoln Riley Disrespect Could Fuel USC’s Breakout Season

The reputation of USC Trojans coach Lincoln Riley has quickly shifted after only four years with USC. Despite being well known as an offensive genius and a Heisman Trophy winner maker, the idea of him being a championship-caliber head coach is starting to quietly dwindle.

Now entering the 2026 collegiate season, Riley finds himself under the most pressure he has been through since coming to California as public criticism mounts with the program still searching for their big breakthrough.

Disrespect, Decline, and a Program Still Searching

Aug 30, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley watches from the sidelines against the Missouri State Bears in the first half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

With critism of course comes a lot of disrespect and Riley is finding himself to be the media's punching bag when discussing anything aside from recruiting rankings.

That perception showed up clearly in On3 college football analyst J.D. PicKell’s recent “most disrespected figures in college football” rankings on The Hard Count podcast . Riley checked in at No. 8 on the list, trailing names like Ohio State Buckeyes coach Ryan Day and Virginia Tech Hokies coach James Franklin, coaches who continue to win while absorbing heavy criticism.

The placement reflects a shifting national view: Riley is no longer seen as untouchable, but as a coach still trying to prove he can sustain elite success.

The results have fueled that perception. USC jumped from four wins in 2021 to 11 in Riley’s first season. Since then, the program has struggled to sustain that level. The Trojans dropped to eight wins, then seven, before finishing 9-4 last season. On paper, that looks like progress. In reality, it still fell short of playoff expectations.

Now entering his fifth season with the Trojans, he has a chip on his shoulder and the talent across the roster to contend in the Big Ten and put all those doubts to rest and reset the narrative.

Riley Responds to the Critics With Action

Aug 30, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley watches from the sidelines against the Missouri State Bears in the first half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

According to CBS Sports, USC returns 15 starters, the most in the FBS, including nine on offense headlined by redshirt senior quarterback Jayden Maiava. In a transfer-heavy era, that level of continuity is rare. Experience alone won’t win games, but it creates stability across the roster.

Now add talent. USC also brings in the No. 1 recruiting class, giving Riley another wave of high-end playmakers. On offense, wide receivers like Kayden Dixon-Wyatt and Trent Mosley are already turning heads in spring practice and freshman tight end Mark Bowman is already asserting himself as the probable starter.

On defense the five-star duo of defensive end Luke Wafle and defensive lineman Jaimeon Winfield are two foundational pieces to help upgrade a defensive front that showed promise last season, but now has the talent to take things to the next level.

With the combination of returning difference makers and promising young talent, the roster is built to compete immediately even with notable losses like wide receiver Makai Lemon and safety Kamari Ramsey to the NFL.

Yet expectations remain tempered. FanDuel Sportsbook set USC’s win total at 8.5 games, placing the Trojans behind multiple Big Ten opponents on their own schedule. Penn State Nittany Lions, Ohio State Buckeyes, Oregon Ducks, and Indiana Hoosiers all carry higher projections. That's where the disconnect stands out. USC has the experience and the talent upside, but does not have the belief from the outside. That's also where the opportunity lies.

Why the Doubt Could Spark a Breakthrough

Nov 30, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley reacts against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in the second half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The Trojans under Riley have received every version of criticism that a football team possibly can. They've been called out for not being physical enough. Riley has been blasted for not being able to win "the big game" with losses last season against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish and Oregon hanging over his head. Coaching staff questions led to a full revamp of the coaching staff bringing in or elevating someone at nearly every position.

Fair or not, those labels have followed Riley for the last four seasons. The difference now is that the pressure has never been higher.

Riley has taken this offseason with the No.1 recruiting class, player retaining, coaching staff overhauling and subtle moves in the transfer portal to adapt. Riley has the roster, the experience, and the urgency. What he hasn’t had is alignment between talent and results.

That’s what 2026 will test. And if USC finally delivers, the same voices questioning Riley’s place in the sport may have to reconsider how they ranked him in the first place.

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