Key Big Ten Stat Explains King Miller's Ascension With USC Trojans

Fans of the USC Trojans witnessed a new underdog story emerge in King Miller during 2025. Little do college football followers truly realize how impactful the former walk-on really was, though.

Especially after this uncanny stat got dug up involving Miller.

The Big Ten Leading Mark USC's King Miller Tied

USC running back King Miller | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Miller won over coach Lincoln Riley with his burst out of the backfield, one-cut nature and then hitting a second gear to take the oxygen out of defenders.

All leading to this overlooked but now dug up stat that Kendell Hollowell of USC Trojans on SI found Tuesday: King tied for first in the Big Ten in creating the most runs of 40 yards or more.

#USC running back King Miller was tied for first in the Big Ten last season in runs of 40+ yards. Reminder that Miller only started half of the games in 2025. pic.twitter.com/bysy3qPKNm — Kendell Hollowell (@KHollowell_) May 12, 2026

So which games witnessed the Calabasas High standout break off the long distance runs?

Looking Back at When King Miller Broke Off Long Scampers

Nov 15, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans running back King Miller (30) runs the ball against Iowa Hawkeyes linebacker Jayden Montgomery (36) during the first half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

He exploded through the holes often against Missouri State to start the season, including executing a 75-yard scamper during the 73-13 rout to start the season. Miller followed with a 41-yard run against Georgia Southern the following week, who were led by former USC head coach Clay Helton.

Miller then endured two weeks of settling for limited carries, combining for just four handoffs with 17 yards against Purdue and Illinois. His longest run during that two-week stretch was a nine-yard rush.

But he erupted for a 47-yard rumble against Michigan when the Wolverines pulled into the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on Oct. 11.

USC is doing what Michigan wanted to do to USC 😂



King Miller with another explosive run!47-yarder pic.twitter.com/tWIMeXsoRZ — Trojan Football ✌️ ᶠᵃⁿ (@TrojanFBx) October 12, 2025

That gash up the left side of the Wolverines defense eventually led to Miller's first-ever 100-yard outing of his college career (158 versus Michigan in the 31-13 romp). But he wasn't through blowing past run defensive schemes from there.

He later broke off a 55-yarder versus Northwestern while compiling 127 yards and a touchdown during that 38-17 rout. Miller then made UCLA pay for not giving him enough looks on the recruiting trail, burying the Bruins with 124 yards and two touchdowns while busting through with a 41-yard run in the 29-10 romp.

Can King Miller Ascend in 2026 With USC?

Nov 7, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans running back King Miller (30) runs the ball against Northwestern Wildcats linebacker Mac Uihlein (37) during the first half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Miller walks into a deeper running back room this fall. But one is presenting its case for the best Big Ten backfield for the 2026 season.

Miller earns a chance to continue one notable tradition in the land of Troy: Forming a formidable backfield duo. He teamed with Waymond Jordan to smash and dash defenses, with both combining for 1,548 rushing yards under Riley's offense. The past non-scholarship find Miller and the junior college transfer added a new, explosive element for an offense built more for the air attack.

This time, Miller can take on a new leadership role with some incoming talent on board. Local standout Deshonne Redeaux comes over via Southern California prep powerhouse Oaks Christian as a four-star signing. Out-of-state addition from Ohio, Shahn Alston figures to be the future hammerhead power back for USC in the same mold as school legend LenDale White.

But this backfield officially belongs to Miller as the new lead back out in Downtown Los Angeles. Which means he's capable of shattering his own personal best mark of hitting 40-yard runs or more.

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