Lincoln Riley Constantly Facing Criticism: Can USC Trojans Coach Defy Odds?
One of the biggest headlines for the USC Trojans this offseason has been the future of coach Lincoln Riley. Is Riley on the hot seat heading into 2025?
College Football Analyst Claims Riley is Protected with Buyout
After three seasons, Riley has finished with a worse record each year, all leading up to his 7-6 finish last season. He's brought success and shown signs of the type of coach he can be in Los Angeles, something analysts continue to weigh when evaluating his coaching career.
College Football Analyst Heather Dinich commented on Riley's career and what the next steps could be for the Trojans coach.
“He knows, because of where he is, he’s under tremendous pressure,” Dinich said on an episode of Get Up. “But the reality is he has a lengthy contract and a huge buyout.”
Because USC is a private university, contracts and buyouts are often not made publicly available. Riley's estimated buyout is $88 million, one of the most expensive in college football. But is that hefty buyout the only layer of protection keeping him secure at USC, especially with expectations continuing to rise?
Riley Was Brought to Los Angeles for One Reason: To Win
Riley was hired at USC following a successful career with the Oklahoma Sooners for that reason: produce championship-caliber teams. The college football world has seen it, and even got a glimpse of it in 2022 when Riley and Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams led the Trojans to an 11-3 season and a Pac-12 title. It was the perfect example of the West Coast success USC has been itching for, and what Riley was hired to do.
When Riley arrived in Los Angeles, the one thing Trojan fans asked was to instill the type of Oklahoma success into the Trojans program, who are itching for a successful season with College Football Playoff chances. His resume with the Sooners include three CFP appearances, two Heisman Trophy winners and four Big 12 Championships.
A loaded list of achievements for Riley allows hope for Trojan fans as he enters his fourth season, but the pressure to deliver desired results will be at an all-time high.
After last season's disappointing finish, Riley is now 26-14 as USC's coach, a record where the win column should be much higher.
Double-Digit Win Season is Not Out of Reach for Trojans
The kicker of last season comes from the results of some of last season's games. USC dropped five games decided by one-score. The reality is, if those close losses are flipped, USC could have nine or 10 wins under their belt next season.
USC's one-score loss record was concerning, especially for a program with plenty of success tied to their name. Dinich relays Riley's message on how the matter is going to be fixed.
“He told me this summer that he feels they are right on the doorstep,” Dinich said. “And they are. When you look back at last season, they lost five Big Ten games by seven points or fewer. That is the most in the FBS. So, he said, ‘Eventually, it’s going to happen.'”