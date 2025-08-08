All Trojans

Lincoln Riley Constantly Facing Criticism: Can USC Trojans Coach Defy Odds?

USC Trojans and coach Lincoln Riley have faced an offseason of pressure and doubt. For a coach who has so much past success, but difficulty executing it since his arrival to USC, will Riley finally be able to prove he's the right person for the job?

Teddy King

Oct 7, 2023; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley watches game action against the Arizona Wildcats during the first half at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images
Oct 7, 2023; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley watches game action against the Arizona Wildcats during the first half at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images / Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images
In this story:

One of the biggest headlines for the USC Trojans this offseason has been the future of coach Lincoln Riley. Is Riley on the hot seat heading into 2025?

College Football Analyst Claims Riley is Protected with Buyout

Lincoln Riley USC Trojans College Football Playoff Big Ten Conference Buyout Caleb Williams Oklahoma Sooners Big 12
Oct 12, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley during a time out against the Penn State Nittany Lions in the first half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

After three seasons, Riley has finished with a worse record each year, all leading up to his 7-6 finish last season. He's brought success and shown signs of the type of coach he can be in Los Angeles, something analysts continue to weigh when evaluating his coaching career.

College Football Analyst Heather Dinich commented on Riley's career and what the next steps could be for the Trojans coach.

“He knows, because of where he is, he’s under tremendous pressure,” Dinich said on an episode of Get Up. “But the reality is he has a lengthy contract and a huge buyout.”

Because USC is a private university, contracts and buyouts are often not made publicly available. Riley's estimated buyout is $88 million, one of the most expensive in college football. But is that hefty buyout the only layer of protection keeping him secure at USC, especially with expectations continuing to rise?

Riley Was Brought to Los Angeles for One Reason: To Win

Lincoln Riley USC Trojans College Football Playoff Big Ten Conference Buyout Caleb Williams Oklahoma Sooners Big 12
Nov 29, 2021; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Southern California Trojans president Carol Folt (left) presents Lincoln Riley with a SC visor during a press conference to introduce Riley as USC head coach at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Riley was hired at USC following a successful career with the Oklahoma Sooners for that reason: produce championship-caliber teams. The college football world has seen it, and even got a glimpse of it in 2022 when Riley and Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams led the Trojans to an 11-3 season and a Pac-12 title. It was the perfect example of the West Coast success USC has been itching for, and what Riley was hired to do.

When Riley arrived in Los Angeles, the one thing Trojan fans asked was to instill the type of Oklahoma success into the Trojans program, who are itching for a successful season with College Football Playoff chances. His resume with the Sooners include three CFP appearances, two Heisman Trophy winners and four Big 12 Championships.

A loaded list of achievements for Riley allows hope for Trojan fans as he enters his fourth season, but the pressure to deliver desired results will be at an all-time high.

After last season's disappointing finish, Riley is now 26-14 as USC's coach, a record where the win column should be much higher.

Double-Digit Win Season is Not Out of Reach for Trojans

Lincoln Riley USC Trojans College Football Playoff Big Ten Conference Buyout Caleb Williams Oklahoma Sooners Big 12
Jan 2, 2023; Arlington, Texas, USA; USC Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley talks to quarterback Caleb Williams (13) during the game against the Tulane Green Wave in the 2023 Cotton Bowl at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-Imagn Images / Tim Heitman-Imagn Images

The kicker of last season comes from the results of some of last season's games. USC dropped five games decided by one-score. The reality is, if those close losses are flipped, USC could have nine or 10 wins under their belt next season.

USC's one-score loss record was concerning, especially for a program with plenty of success tied to their name. Dinich relays Riley's message on how the matter is going to be fixed.

“He told me this summer that he feels they are right on the doorstep,” Dinich said. “And they are. When you look back at last season, they lost five Big Ten games by seven points or fewer. That is the most in the FBS. So, he said, ‘Eventually, it’s going to happen.'”

Recommended Articles

feed

Published
Teddy King
TEDDY KING

Teddy King is a beat reporter for USC Trojans On SI. Teddy graduated from Ole Miss with a B.A. in Journalism. Teddy specializes in USC Trojans breaking news, Trojans in the NFL and NBA, and analysis of of the football program in the Big Ten Conference. She has experience in both on-site NFL production, including New Orleans Saints game and Super Bowl LIX, and in-studio soccer coverage with UEFA Euro Cup and Conmebol Copa America Cup with FOX Sports. During her time at Ole Miss, Teddy spent three years writing for the student-run newspaper, The Daily Mississippian, before transitioning into Sports Editor her senior year of college where she covered the First Round of the NCAA Tournament for Ole Miss Men’s Basketball in Milwaukee. She also was the also featured on The Paul Finebaum Show as a guest correspondent to discuss the 2024 Ole Miss football season — analyzing offense, defense and strength of schedule. Teddy’s role with USC Trojans On SI allows her to combine two of her favorite things: storytelling with sports.

Home/Football